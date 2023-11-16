Modern Warfare 3 November 15 update patch notes: Zombies changes, weapon balancing, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty developers have just rolled out a brand new update for Modern Warfare 3, and players on all platforms will be able to download it right now. The new patch comes with some major changes to MW3 Zombies, weapon-balancing alterations, bug fixes, and much more. It also resolves the Dev Error 841 that players have been facing in the Ground War mode.

All the changes made in the November 15 update can be found below.

Modern Warfare 3 November 15 update patch notes

Expand Tweet

Here are all the changes in Modern Warfare 3:

CoD HQ changes

Players will no longer encounter a blank screen where MWIII tiles are expected.

Fixed an issue console Players where cross-launching from one game to another disbanded parties containing a split-screen Player.

Fixed an issue for PC Players which selective installs were not available to play after the installation was completed.

A fix has been implemented to solve several crashes that occurred during the application start-up sequence.

Stability and performance fixes

PC Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs can now use DLSS 3 across all modes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. With DLSS NVIDIA Super Resolution and Frame Generation, DLSS 3 multiplies performance by up to 1.8X to enhance your PC experience.

Fixed a bug in which some console Players would encounter an error upon being invited to a Party.

Fixed a bug in which some console Players were pushed to the Main Menu after selecting certain items in the Battle Pass.

Resolved a bug in which some Players were kicked back to the MultiPlayer lobby after attempting to matchmake in any Playlist.

Addressed account-based issues that prevented offline play.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign changes

This part of the patch notes contains all the changes for Modern Warfare 3's campaign:

Stability and performance changes

Resolved a crash that occurred for PC Players during the game’s restart sequence after an update.

Resolved a bug that resulted in Players receiving an error message when trying to launch Campaign.

Resolved an issue causing DEV ERROR 12510 after attempting to start the Operation 627 mission.

Fixed a bug that forced Players to skip cinematic cutscenes when a controller was disconnected.

Fixed multiple gameplay-related crashes in the Oligarch mission.

Resolved a crash that occurred after deploying a Cruise Missile in the Reactor mission.

Gameplay changes

Completion rewards will now be properly awarded if the Player closes the application during the Credits sequence.

141 Ready Achievement will now properly track the lowest difficulty used to complete a mission.

Fixed a bug in which the functionality of all the Ziplines and Ascenders in the map disappeared after canceling a climb animation.

Fixed a bug in which the Player could not interact with Equipment pickups while quick-drawing a Handgun.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer changes

Expand Tweet

Here are all the multiplayer changes in November 15's update:

UIX

Bug Fixes

Enemy Player elevation will now be properly displayed on the Minimap.

Fixed a bug in which Playlists would disappear from the Main Menu for some console Players.

Prompt to View Gamercard on the Scoreboard now functions as expected for console players.

Promoting a Player to Party Leader will no longer allow them to attempt to matchmake for locked Playlists.

Progression

Weapons

Addressed an issue that prevented Bolt Attachments from being unlocked at the expected Weapon Level for the KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle).

Challenges

Introduced new requirements for the Priceless Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun).

Get 10 Operator Double Kills while in Tac-Stance.

Resolved issues that prevented several Challenges from tracking completion progress.

Corrected unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator).

Maps changes

Terminal

Players can no longer plant at the A bombsite from an unintended location in Search and Destroy.

Popov Power

Players will no longer spawn in enemy territory in the Invasion mode.

Modes changes

Team Deathmatch

Increased match score limit from 75 to 100.

Ground War

Addressed an issue causing DEV ERROR 841 during normal gameplay.

A part of the Modes section says:

"Be on the lookout for an Experimental Playlist in the coming days, featuring enemy Player outlines! More details to come."

All weapon balancing

MCW (Assault Rifle)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

BAS-B (Battle Rifle)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

Renetti (Handgun)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit)

Thermo-Optic X9 and SZ VORTEX-90 Optic Attachments can now be toggled as expected.

TYR (Handgun)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

Odin’s Judgement (Trigger Action)

Decreased trigger response time to the intended 210ms duration.

Cosmetics

Gun Screen audio will now play as expected upon pressing the preview button.

Tracer Pack: Hellsing Operator Bundle

Fixed a bug in which Alucard was missing his handgun in the Operator preview.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies changes

Here are all the changes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode -

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that prevented missions in Act 2 from auto-queueing while in-game.

Stability

Fixed a crash encountered when Players navigated to the Store or Progression tab in the Launcher Menu while queuing.

Various stability and map fixes.

That is all there is to know about the latest update in Modern Warfare 3. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more such content.