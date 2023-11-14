All free perks locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 upholds the tradition of hidden Easter eggs, especially within the zombie map. Players may complete straightforward challenges at specific locations to get free perks as rewards throughout a match. These challenges are easily repeatable, enhancing the gaming experience. However, discovering the challenges is tough as they're not mentioned anywhere.

Fortunately, the community has deciphered some of these secret challenges, revealing the specific perks they unlock.

This guide covers the known locations, offering a detailed overview of the challenges to get the free perk rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Locations of all the free perks

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has some interesting Easter eggs in the form of challenges that yield valuable free perks when completed at designated locations. All nine perks available in the mode can be attained for free through specific challenges, but only six have been discovered thus far. The locations and challenges for the remaining three perks are still a mystery.

1) Free Speed Cola perk

Free Speed Cola perk location (Image via Activision and YouTube/Glitching Queen)

To obtain the Speed Cola perk in this Easter egg, drive a vehicle to Legacy's Fortress. Find an eagle-shaped statue on the hilltop. Investigate its back to find an arrow mark. Drive your vehicle through the arrow to the lower land. Upon completion, a reward rift will appear, offering you the free Speed Cola perk.

2) Free PHD Flopper perk

Free PHD Flopper perk location (Image via Activision and YouTube/Glitching Queen)

Make your way to Shahin Manor's backyard, where there is a swimming pool. Ascend the mansion's roof, face the pool, and jump into the water. This action will transform a nearby Mr. Peek statue into a reward rift, revealing the PHD Flopper perk.

3) Free Deadshot Daquiri perk

Free Deadshot Daquiri perk location (Image via Activision and YouTube/GregFPS)

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, navigate to the I3 map coordinate near Orlov Military Base POI. Find a Mr. Peek statue on the top floor of the church. Through Mr. Peek's room window, execute a precise grenade toss from a tombstone outside. Successful completion triggers a reward rift, providing the free Deadshot Daquiri perk.

4) Free Death Perception perk

Free Death Perception perk location (Image via Activision and YouTube/GregFPS)

Navigate to Sorokin Industrial in the far north (E1 map coordinate) to find a tall smokestack. Ascend to the very top via two staircases and spot a three-ring statue in the southeast direction. Now jump from the top and deploy your parachute, gliding through the three rings without touching them. Once completed, a reward rift will appear, rewarding you with the free Death Perception perk.

5) Free Quick Revive perk

Free Quick Revive perk location (Image via Activision and YouTube/Glitching Queen)

This is a vehicle-based challenge, so acquire a fast vehicle first. Navigate to Hadiqa Farms POI and head south to Hamza Bazaar (H5 map coordinate). Near the highway, you will find two signs. Drive under the sign where Mr. Peek is not positioned on top, triggering an evil laugh.

Accelerate fast and reach the opposite sign. Once completed, a reward rift will appear, giving you the free Quick Revive perk.

6) Free Juggernog perk

Free Juggernog perk location (Image via Activision and YouTube/ AC OMEGA)

Navigate to the Seaport District POI and proceed northeast to the Al-Abboud Condos location (C3 map coordinate). Locate an unlit campsite and throw a Molotov on it. Once done, a reward rift will appear, granting you the free Juggernog perk.

These are all the known Mr.Peek Easter egg challenges present in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The other three perk challenges are yet to be found. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more such MW3 easter eggs.