Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Chess board easter egg?

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has unleashed a plethora of mysteries and secrets for players to uncover. One particularly intriguing Easter egg involves a chess board hidden within the map, offering a unique challenge and rewarding players with valuable loot. In this guide, we'll delve into the details of completing the Chess board Easter egg and accessing the secret room.

This Easter egg is situated towards the bottom right of Urzikstan, near the Mansion area. Players must enter the building and head downstairs by rappelling, after which they will find a secret room with a chess board in front of it.

Guide to completing the Chess board Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Easter Egg

H7 represents the player's current position on the map, and extrapolating from that, we get the positions of the four cell phones required to open the secret room.

Bishop (D1): The first challenge is to defeat the Bishop mini-boss located underneath a tunnel at coordinate D1. Exercise caution, as the area is filled with enemy AI that can be formidable.

Knight (Railroads): The Knight, represented by a vehicle driving along the railroads of Urzikstan, poses the next challenge. By eliminating the Bishop first, players can conveniently encounter both bosses simultaneously. If not, track the Knight down as it drives around the map in a single armored vehicle by following the train tracks.

Rook (B4): Positioned in an apartment building at coordinate B4, the Rook is a sniper who leaves a trail of traps leading to his room. Overcome these obstacles and eliminate the Rook to obtain another crucial chess piece (cell phone).

Bossless Cell Phone (I1): Located at the top right of Urzikstan, players can find a cell phone in a secluded house at coordinate I1. Be prepared for a surprise encounter with a disciple and other challenging zombies upon picking up the phone.

Unlocking the secret room

Upon collecting all four cell phones in Modern Warfare 3, players will send signals to the secret room located in the Mansion.

Secret room rewards

The secret room is filled with chests containing various valuable items, such as large backpacks, three-plate vests, durable gas masks, perk cans, aether tools, and more. While the room may not guarantee a wonder weapon, it serves as a strategic location for regaining items and armor during intense matches in Modern Warfare 3.

The Chess board Easter egg adds another layer of excitement to the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies experience. By following this guide and successfully completing the challenges, players can access the secret room, reap the rewards, and enhance their chances of survival.