How to complete Old Lady Easter egg in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 Remastered, the newest installment in the Call of Duty series, pays homage to its predecessor, MW2, by bringing back iconic maps in a revamped form. Among these classic maps is Underpass, which has a hidden Easter egg known as the Old Lady Easter egg. This article guides you on how to complete this once-elusive Easter egg and relive a piece of gaming history.

The Old Lady Easter egg has its roots in a 2010 YouTube video titled "Modern Warfare 2 Secret Old Lady" by the channel DeadAceFilms, which has garnered over 18 million views so far.

Modern Warfare 3 pays tribute

In this video, DeadAceFilms cleverly edited the Underpass map in Modern Warfare 3 to make a door swing open, revealing an elderly lady seemingly exasperated by the ongoing warfare. Although this was not an official Easter egg, the meticulous editing led many viewers to believe it was a hidden gem.

Fast forward to 2023, and Sledgehammer Games, the developer of Modern Warfare 3, decided to pay tribute to this iconic prank. The Easter egg was discovered by a player known as TheMW2Ghost, who shared it with the Call of Duty community.

Completing the Old Lady Easter egg

To complete the Old Lady Easter Egg in Modern Warfare 3, you'll need to visit the Underpass map. The key element of this Easter egg is a specific door hidden behind bars. Here's how to reveal the secret old lady:

Locate the door: On the Underpass map, find the door in the Village area that closely resembles the one from the original prank video. It is concealed behind bars and may not immediately stand out.

Start shooting: Aim your weapon at the door and begin firing at it. As you shoot the door, you'll notice pixelated parts of the image beginning to reveal themselves.

Continue shooting: To fully unveil the secret old lady, keep shooting at the pixelated portions of the door. With each shot, more of the image will become visible until the entire old lady is revealed.

A nostalgic gesture

The inclusion of the Old Lady Easter egg in Modern Warfare 3 serves as a delightful homage to a piece of gaming history. Players who remember the original prank video or were part of the Call of Duty community during that era have shown their appreciation for this nostalgic gesture.

As you explore the remastered MW2 maps within MW3, keep an eye out for other potential Easter eggs that may be waiting to be discovered. Unexpected surprises like this one are a part of what makes the Call of Duty franchise so enduringly popular.

By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can unlock this hidden gem and relish the nod to gaming history that it represents.