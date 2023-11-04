All item locations in the Precious Cargo mission in Modern Warfare 3 campaign

Precious Cargo is the second mission in Modern Warfare 3's campaign and also its first Open Combat mission. It begins with a cinematic cutscene featuring Farah and Alex at Urzikstan's harbor trying to secure a missile shipment. The former character and her friend Dena venture inside the harbor but are ambushed by Konni forces. This results in her accomplice's death. You then take on the role of Farah, who is only armed with a Combat Knife.

The mission offers a flexible approach to completing it, enabling you to tackle challenges as you see fit. Furthermore, you can find several hidden weapons and items scattered around the area where it takes place. To find them, you must explore your environment thoroughly.

This article will provide precise locations of all the weapons and items within the Precious Cargo mission in Modern Warfare 3's campaign.

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo mission: Locations of all items

The Precious Cargo mission in Modern Warfare's 3 campaign has 21 hidden items. Below are the locations of all of them:

1) MTZ-556 (assault rifle) and Silenced WSP Swarm (SMG)

MTZ-556 and Silenced WSP Swarm location (Image via Activision)

In the initial stage of your mission, you will be unarmed. So your first objective will be to access Shadow Company's weapons shipments. This will help you will find the two weapons seen in the image above as part of Precious Cargo.

2) Heartbeat Sensor (Field Upgrade)

Heartbeat Sensor location in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

After getting the two weapons, proceed south to uncover an open container with the Heartbeat Sensor in it.

3) Silenced Expedite 12 (shotgun)

Silenced Expedite 12 location (Image via Activision)

Continue south, and in the final shipment will be another opened container with a Silenced Expedite 12.

4) Pila (launcher)

Pila location (Image via Activision)

Now, head east, and you'll come across a building. Get close to it, and you'll spot a ladder; climb up, and on the rooftop you'll find a supply crate with the Pila launcher in this Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo mission.

5) 556 Icarus (LMG)

556 Icarus location in Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo mission (Image via Activision)

Drop down from the rooftop, and head inside the building. Right next to the door, you will find the supply crate containing the 556 Icarus.

6) Snapshot Pulse (Field Upgrade)

Snapshot Pulse location (Image via Activision)

In the same building, on the eastern side, you will find a supply crate containing the Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade.

7) Explosive Victus XMR (sniper)

Explosive Victus XMR location (Image via Activision)

Exit the building and look east. You will see a gantry crane. Climb up to its top, face east, and you will spot a building. Jump, open your parachute, and glide to its roof. At the rooftop's center, you will find a supply crate containing the Explosive Victus XMR.

8) Munitions Box (Field Upgrade)

Munitions Box location (Image via Activision)

Jump down the building and head inside it. Proceed to the ground floor's last room, and you will find the Munition Box Field Upgrade.

9) RPK (launcher)

RPK location (Image via Activision)

Head to the building's third floor and proceed farther down the hallway. In the second-to-last room on the left, you will find the RPK.

10) Pulemyot 762 (LMG)

Pulemyot 762 location in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

On the same floor, go to the end of the corridor. The room on the right will have a Pulemyot 762.

11) Silenced ISO Hemlock (assault rifle)

Silenced ISO Hemlock location (Image via Activision)

Exit the building and head east. You will find a small structure with a medical plus symbol. Head inside it, and you will locate a supply crate containing the Silenced ISO Hemlock.

12) Signal 50 (sniper)

Signal 50 location (Image via Activision)

Now move northwest, and you will see another gantry crane. Climb up to its top platform, and you will find one supply crate housing the Signal 50.

13) Hybrid STB 556 (assault rifle)

Hybrid STB 556 location (Image via Activision)

Face southwest, and below you will see a small building. Jump down from the gentry crane, and head inside it. In one of its rooms, you will find the Hybrid STB 556.

14) Incendiary Bryson 800 (shotgun)

Incendiary Bryson 800 location (Image via Activision)

Head north and board the ship. After that, proceed to the structure on the left. Inside it, you will find a supply crate containing the Incendiary Bryson 800.

15) RGL-80 (launcher)

RGL-80 location (Image via Activision)

Now head to the ship's central building. In the first room to your left, you will find the RGL-80.

16) KVD Enforcer (Sniper)

KVD Enforcer location (Image via Activision)

Proceed farther inside to the control room. Head west to a small chamber where you will find a supply crate with the KVD Enforcer in Modern Warfare 3's Precious Cargo mission.

17) Bas-P (battle rifle)

Bas-P location in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Exit the ship and head southwest. You will find a couple of red containers that you need to climb up. On top of those containers, you will find a supply crate hiding the Bas-P.

18) GS Magna (handgun)

GS Magna location (Image via Activision)

Now head west and jump down. Navigate between containers, and you will find a small supply crate containing the GS Magna handgun in Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo.

19) Recon Drone (Field Upgrade)

Recon Drone location (Image via Activision)

Travel southeast to a construction-like site. In the east, you will find an open container with the Recon Drone.

20) Silenced Rival-9 (SMG)

Silenced Rival-9 location (Image via Activision)

You need to jump up the container housing the Recon Drone and proceed east to find a final supply crate containing the Silenced Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo mission.