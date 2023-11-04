All Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Trophy System, Comm Scrambler, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's single-player campaign is finally available to all players who pre-ordered the game. With the early access release of this latest Call of Duty title comes plenty of new maps for gamers to try out in the game's multiplayer mode. Other content gamers can test out includes a host of new weapons, upgrades, killstreaks, and more.

Much like the previous Call of Duty games, MW3 comes with some really cool fresh additions. Among the many new elements introduced in this franchise through the latest Modern Warfare title is an all-new Field Upgrade system. This inclusion adds a whole new dimension to the moment-to-moment multiplayer gameplay.

Here's a comprehensive guide on every new Field Upgrade added to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Field Upgrades complete list

Field Upgrades in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 serve roughly the same purpose as Field Equipment, albeit with some minor alterations. These upgrades provide a plethora of gameplay-altering perks and tools that you can use to get an advantage over your enemies in multiplayer. However, you can only equip a limited number of them.

Here's a list of all the Field Upgrades that you will have access to in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3):

Trophy System: This upgrade essentially enables a deployable autonomous defense system that can be used to destroy up to three nearby enemy equipment and projectiles. It is best used to scramble groups or redirect them to a different spot on the map.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is available in early access on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (via Steam).