Who dies in Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign?

The much-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign released on November 10, 2023, is a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2. Naturally, it continues the story immediately following the events of its predecessor. Several leaks before the game's release pointed to key characters perishing during the narrative, and many fans ultimately learned who those were during the Early Access period.

Given that the revamped series has given fans a second chance to follow in the footsteps of their favorite characters, taken them off too soon is heartbreaking. This article will explore the significant character deaths in the Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign.

Note: This article contains significant spoilers for the game.

Character deaths in Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign

In a shocking turn, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign witnesses the tragic demise of John “Soap” MacTavish and General Shepherd, primarily by bullet wounds. Their loss marks a bleak chapter in the plot and sets forth events that further weave in the threads of fallout and betrayal.

The death of John “Soap” MacTavish in Modern Warfare 3

John “Soap” MacTavish (Image via Activision)

Considered a pillar of Task Force 141, John “Soap” MacTavish's death commences a dark narrative sequence within the action-packed campaign.

The horrific tragedy takes place in the game's final quest, appropriately titled "Trojan Horse." In this assignment, Soap and Captain Price are charged with defusing a bomb hidden deep below a London rail tunnel. They must fight the aggressive advances of invading enemy forces while working to achieve their task.

Makarov, their antagonist, confronts them during their assignment. He had planned to bomb the London Underground and poison the Gora Dam's water supply, and strikes Captain Price and Ghost while they are defusing his final bomb.

Makarov shoots Soap in the side of the head during the ensuing brawl. Despite Task Force 141's efforts to deactivate the device, he escapes. Soap dies instantly, marking a terrible moment in the game.

Following Soap's death, Ghost, Captain Price, and Gaz disperse his ashes in the campaign's last scene. It pays farewell to a character that has become a fixture in the Call of Duty franchise. The death of John "Soap" MacTavish in Modern Warfare 3 is a key incident that has made a lasting impression on series fans. Fans will not forget his valor and sacrifice in the face of peril.

The death of Lieutenant General Shepherd in MW3

Lieutenant General Shepherd (Image via Activision)

Lieutenant General Shepherd's death is an important occurrence in Modern Warfare 3's 2023 campaign, marking a turning point in the storyline. Shepherd, a United States Army officer who commanded the United States Marine Corps, the United States Army Rangers, Task Force 141, and his elite army known as Shadow Company, dies tragically.

His demise comes during a mid-credits sequence, where he is confronted by Captain Price. The latter shoots him in the head in retaliation for Shepherd's betrayal in the previous game. This act of retaliation marks the end of Shepherd's reign, and the conclusion of a crucial storyline arc.

The survivors

Captain Price is a character who survived in Modern Warfare 3 (2023) (Image via Activision)

Despite their deaths, some additional characters survive the events of MW3, Captain Price, Ghost, and Gaz are among those who survive. They sprinkle Soap's ashes in the game's last scene, a heartfelt memorial to their deceased companion. The main adversary, Makarov, remains alive in the events of Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

Even when his plan to bomb the London Underground and poison the water supply at the Gora Dam is foiled, he manages to elude Task Force 141.

The lore of Modern Warfare 3 (2023) introduced players to an intense narrative that is packed with shocking revelations, further exemplified through character deaths. While undoubtedly tragic, these events have played a significant role in shaping the storyline, leading towards a culmination that resonates with themes of courage, betrayal, and sacrifice.

Each death was a narrative pivot, steering the storyline towards increasingly suspenseful revelations that kept the players on edge. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign.