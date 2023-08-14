Modern Warfare 3 all cast and characters rumored and confirmed so far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to release on November 10, 2023, and players are already excited to rejoin Task Force 141's characters and pick up where Modern Warfare 2 left off. As part of the Modern Warfare epic relaunch, the community can expect to see some familiar faces return along with brand-new characters in Modern Warfare 3.

But who are the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 casts portraying? This article lists all the Modern Warfare 3 characters who will appear in the campaign mode. As they were in prior editions, several of these characters will likely be Operators in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

Additionally, we look at the Modern Warfare 3 cast and voice actors.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 character and cast list

Many popular characters from the last game, such as Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, and the evil General Shepherd and Phillip Graves, will return, as will a number of other familiar faces. Vladimir Makarov makes his first real appearance in Modern Warfare 3 (2023). The original trilogy's well-known villain has been mainly absent in the remake trilogy until now, but he's returning in style.

Here’s every character and their cast expected to appear in Modern Warfare 3 so far:

Captain John Price: Barry Sloane

Captain Price (Image via Activision)

Captain Price, a fan-favorite figure, returns in Modern Warfare 3. Barry Sloane is set to return as Captain Price in Modern Warfare 3, possibly the most well-known Call of Duty character aside from Ghost.

Sloane took over Price's role in 2019's Modern Warfare and has been overwhelmingly well-received by Call of Duty players. In Modern Warfare 3, Captain Price will be taking command of Task Force 141 against Makarov and Shepherd, so expect some fierce combat and face-offs between these characters.

Vladimir Makarov: Julian Kostov

Vladimir Makarov (Image via Activision)

The return of Vladimir Makarov in Modern Warfare 3 has been officially revealed, as confirmed by Call of Duty in a special character reveal trailer, and he will be played by Bulgarian actor Julian Kostov. Makarov is one of the most hated yet iconic characters in the Modern Warfare series.

Vladimir Makarov was the commander of an Ultranationalist extremist group led by Imran Zakhaev in previous games. He was a hidden but significant enemy in the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and then became the main antagonist in the original Modern Warfare 3, released in 2011.

Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley: Samuel Roukin

Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley (Image via Activision)

Simon 'Ghost' Riley has always been a mysterious man, wearing his signature skeleton mask. Samuel Roukin is expected to return as Ghost in Modern Warfare 3. He was a key figure in the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2, which featured some of the game's most memorable events.

Ghost is the second-in-command of Task Force 141, Captain Price's special operations force. Following the resignation of previous Ghost actor Jeff Leach, renowned English actor and playwright Samuel Roukin was cast in the role.

Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick: Elliot Knight

Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick (Image via Activision)

Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick, Captain Price's right-hand man and admired by fans since his first appearance in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, was a prominent character in Modern Warfare 2019. He assisted Price in his search for The Wolf and The Butcher.

Players remember Gaz for his fierce loyalty, which led to him being coldly eliminated by Imran Zakhaev, the terrorist leader and major adversary of the Modern Warfare saga, after pursuing him with a squad of commanders. Elliot Knight, an English actor, is speculated to be playing Gaz.

Johnny ‘Soap’ MacTavish: Neil Ellice

Johnny ‘Soap’ MacTavish (Image via Activision)

Johnny 'Soap' MacTavish is well-known among players, having made his debut in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. He's a crucial member of Price's renowned Task Force 141, alongside Gaz and Ghost.

Soap forms an incredible team with Ghost and has a notable connection with Los Vaqueros' leader. Alejandro Vargas supports him and Ghost in clearing multiple buildings in the cartel compound while being monitored from above by the Shadow Company. Soap is said to be played by actor Neil Ellice.

Colonel Alejandro Vargas: Alain Mesa

Colonel Alejandro Vargas (Image via Activision)

In the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, Colonel Alejandro Vargas leads Los Vaqueros, a major ally of the prestigious counter-terrorism force Task Force 141. Vargas is a prominent character in the Mexican Special Forces, serving as a Tier One Operator. Alain Mesa plays Vargas, the first-ever Latino lead in a Call of Duty game.

General Shepherd: Glenn Morshower

General Shepherd (Image via Activision)

General Shepherd is a well-known but controversial character from the Modern Warfare trilogy. He rose to prominence in the original 2009 version of Modern Warfare 2 as a result of Task Force 141's treason and brutal Ghost elimination, for which most fans will never forgive him.

Morshower's new version of the character in 2022's Modern Warfare 2 was well received by players, who thought they saw a positive evolution of the character, despite his unfavorable past reputation. However, he maintains that negative reputation as a result of his repeated betrayals of CIA operative Laswell and Price's Task Force 141.

Phillip Graves: Warren Kole

Phillip Graves (Image via Activision)

Phillip Graves, represented by Warran Kole, has left his imprint on the Modern Warfare story since his introduction in Modern Warfare 2. He is similar to Shepherd in both his approach and experience with betrayals.

Graves has been involved in supporting TF141 as the CEO of the private military organization Shadow Company. Despite his early relationship with Shepherd, he later cut ties with the squad, prompting players to add him to their list of enemies.

Alex Keller: Chad Michael Collins

Alex Keller (Image via Activision)

Alex Keller, played by Chad Michael Collins, made his debut as a member of the CIA's Special Activities Division in Modern Warfare 2019. He worked with the Urzikstani Liberation Force, led by Farah Karim, in their fight against the oppressive rule of Roman Barkov.

Initially presumed dead, he returned to continue assisting Farah and Task Force 141. He was saved by Price, Farah, and Gaz after losing contact with TF141 while conveying a message from Farah's brother Hadir. This message was critical in preventing Al-Qatala's ambitions from involving a destructive threat.

Farah Ahmed Karim: Claudia Doumit

Farah Ahmed Karim (Image via Activision)

Commander Farah Ahmed Kaim, a Modern Warfare 2019 protagonist, returns in a supporting role in the current Modern Warfare 2 campaign and later becomes a playable character in the Atomgrad Raid series. Claudia Doumit has been chosen to play her in Modern Warfare 3.

Farah works with Nikolai, Price, and Gaz in Modern Warfare 2 to save Laswell from Al-Qatala's imprisonment. She also saves Alex with the help of Price and Gaz. Farah makes a critical decision, siding with the 141 unit over her brother Hadir and preventing him from using a lethal warhead.

At the time, this is all we know about the characters and cast of Modern Warfare 3. This article will be updated as soon as fresh information becomes available. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty page for the latest news on Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2.