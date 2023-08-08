Will Captain Price die in Modern Warfare 3? Possibilities explored

Captain Price is one of the few characters who have been confirmed to return in Modern Warfare 3. In the recently revealed teaser trailer for the upcoming game, fans can catch Cpt. Price's voice right off the bat, followed by a glimpse of his face. While knowing he will be present in the title has excited fans, the entire red color scheme of the teaser has the community speculating it represents blood and that the game will see the death of many beloved characters.

Captain Price is the face of the Modern Warfare series, both the original release and the reboot. The character first made an appearance with Call of Duty 4, and since then, he has appeared in Modern Warfare 2 & 3 (2009 and 2011), Modern Warfare (2019), and Modern Warfare 2 (2022). He is now confirmed to be in Modern Warfare 3 as well.

Although Captain Price survived the ordeals of the original MW series, the community now speculates that his demise is near.

What will happen to Captain Price in Modern Warfare 3 (2023)?

While it has been confirmed that Captain Price will return in Modern Warfare 3, fans are worried that the worst might befall his fate. As mentioned, the teaser featured a red theme, which fans assume to be blood, representing death.

In the original Modern Warfare series, beloved characters died frequently as the game's plot developed. For instance, Gaz died in Call of Duty 4, along with several other characters. Similarly, Modern Warfare 2 saw the death of Ghost and Roach in one of the most iconic death scenes in video games. Followed by their demise, the original MW3 saw the deaths of Soap and Yuri.

However, in the entirety of the original series, only one character survived to tell the tale, and it is none other than Captain Price. The grumpy veteran lived through all hell and finally got his revenge in the end. That said, we are yet to see the death of any of the main characters in the rebooted series. All of the "good guys" are alive and well.

Hence, fans are speculating that the fates will reverse this time around. Instead of characters like Ghost, Soap, and Gaz dying, the old man Captain Price will face death at the conclusion of the rebooted trilogy. However, these are merely speculations, and nothing can be said for certain. But considering that Task Force 141 will go head-to-head against Makarov (as per speculations), many deaths are certain.

Fans looking forward to the release of Modern Warfare 3 should tune into the Call of Duty 2023 reveal event in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2. It is expected to go live on August 17, 2023.

