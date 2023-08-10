Modern Warfare 3 campaign to reportedly have 3 major deaths

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has officially been announced to be the next game in the franchise, and is set to be released in November of this year. The title will directly continue the story of Modern Warfare 2, which revolves around Task Force 141 led by Captain Price. The team will face Vladimir Makarov, the infamous antagonist of the Modern Warfare universe, and try to stop his villainous plans.

There has been a significant leak regarding the upcoming campaign's story, specifically details about how many deaths players can expect while playing through it. More information about the same can be found in this article.

Note: This article contains possible spoilers for Modern Warfare 3's campaign.

Modern Warfare 3's campaign will have "2 sad deaths, and 1 good death"

Hope @TheGhostOfHope pic.twitter.com/EDmi5EP0kn What the hell is Gaz doing spoiling MWIII campaign on TikTok

Elliot Knight, the actor of the character Kyle "Gaz" Garrick in Modern Warfare 3's campaign, posted a video on the social media app TikTok, and one of the fans commented "Please don't die Gaz in MW3." To this, Knight replied by saying:

"Let me tell you something, 2 sad deaths and 1 good death."

This is a very reliable source, given that the actor may have been given the entire script of the campaign. He may have even have acted out the death of his character, or a character in the same scene as him.

It is currently not possible to know exactly who will be dying during the campaign of the game, but speculations can be made. If there are going to be "2 sad deaths," it implies that two characters who are beloved by the fanbase are going to pass away.

The two "sad deaths" could include any two of the following characters: Gaz, Captain Price, Alex, Farah, Alejandro, Ghost, Soap, or Nikolai.

The one "good death" can be one of the following characters: Graves, General Shephard, or the main villain, Makarov.

Modern Warfare 3's release date is November 10, 2023, on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Fans who pre-order the game will get early access to the campaign on November 2, 2023.