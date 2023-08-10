Is Verdansk coming back with Modern Warfare 3?

The answer is basically yes, Verdansk will be included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, although the extent of its inclusion is unknown. While the campaign will consist of some critical POIs (points of interest), its entire availability is uncertain. Notably, there has been no official statement on its addition in Warzone, and it is possible that it may not arrive anytime soon.

Verdansk is a popular Call of Duty map that appeared in the original Warzone game. It did not appear in Warzone 2, but there is a strong possibility that it may be included in the near future, as its inclusion in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign sparked hope among the community.

With reference to the latest Makarov reveal trailer, this article will go further and investigate the potential of the Verdansk map's revival in Modern Warfare 3.

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign will include parts of the Verdansk map

The reveal trailer for the infamous antagonist Vladimir Makarov disclosed a big revelation — the inclusion of gameplay components that appear to include parts of the beloved Verdansk map. Within the trailer, notable POIs such as the Dam, Stadium, Prison, and even the Boneyard were seen.

While the teaser was primarily focused on cinematics, it did provide a brief glimpse of gameplay, prompting the community to quickly detect signs of Verdansk's existence. As a result, the community's excitement has significantly heightened, emphasizing the great enthusiasm around this revelation.

A mere glimpse of gameplay confirmed the return of the Verdansk map. While formal confirmation of its complete addition is still unclear, it is certain that key areas will be prominently included. For Warzone fans, the map's prospective inclusion as a fresh addition remains unclear. Notably, the inclusion of certain parts in the campaign fosters hope for their eventual reintroduction in the Battle Royale realm.

Dedicated Call of Duty fans were already thrilled as the developers confirmed Makarov's presence as the main antagonist. The inclusion of Verdansk into the campaign has significantly increased the level of enthusiasm. The apparent presence of the Stadium POI from the map is particularly noticeable in the trailer, and the appearance of the Verdansk football team's logo painted on a wall provides strong proof that the map is on its way back.

The above information covers everything that players should know regarding the return of the Verdansk map in Modern Warfare 3. For further insights into MW3's release, gamers should stay tuned for the upcoming Operation Shadow Siege event in Warzone 2. It is scheduled to go live on August 17, 2023, at 10:30 AM PT.

