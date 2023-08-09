Who is the unknown caller in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3?

After the recent confirmation that the upcoming COD game will be Modern Warfare 3, players are being greeted with a message in-game from an unknown caller. This unidentified caller asks users to contact a phone number to receive sensitive intel. Upon sending a text to the phone number, players receive a marked location on the Al Mazrah map, which points to the vicinity of the Zaya Observatory.

While all of this is most definitely intriguing, the identity of the mystery caller is still unknown. This has fans questioning who the caller might be. In this article, we will take a closer look at the mystery caller and who they might be in Modern Warfare 3.

Is the unknown caller Makarov in Modern Warfare 3?

Unknown caller in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

According to the community, the unknown caller in Modern Warfare 3 is none other than Makarov. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg, and the mystery thickens as we dive deeper. Since the iconic Call of Duty villain was confirmed to be the primary antagonist of the upcoming game, players are assuming the mystery caller to be him. That said, there are countless other theories about who they might be.

In fact, some fans are of the opinion that it is General Shepherd. In the campaign of Modern Warfare 2, General Shepherd goes into hiding as his blunders surface. However, as the popular saying goes, "enemy of my enemy is my friend," it is highly probable that Shepherd is gathering soldiers along with Grave's Shadow Company to fight Makarov's forces on Al Mazrah.

On the other hand, many claim it's Yuri. In the original Modern Warfare 3, Yuri was tired of Makarov's shenanigans and changed sides to assist Task Force 141 in taking down the war criminal. Players were clueless about the history of Yuri until late into the game; hence, it is highly likely that Yuri will return in Modern Warfare 3 and join the ranks of Task Force 141 to eliminate the international threat once and for all.

It is worth noting here that these are merely speculations. Apart from Makarov, Cpt. Price, and Ghost, no other characters have been confirmed for MW3. Hence, it can be anyone at this point.

Usually, by August, players gain a clear idea of what to expect in the next Call of Duty title. However, this time around, things have been kept under wraps, teasing a little at a time.

That covers everything there is to know about the unknown caller in Modern Warfare 3. Fans looking forward to the MW3 reveal event must tune into the DMZ mode of Warzone 2 on August 17, 2023.