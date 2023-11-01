All Modern Warfare 3 campaign missions: Difficulty levels, rewards, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access is almost here, and the FPS franchise just released the official blog post for the story mode. From getting rewards to experiencing the first-ever open combat mission experiences in Call of Duty, there is a lot to uncover. Players who pre-purchased the game may play the campaign from November 10.

If you are wondering how many missions there are in the campaign or what the rewards are for completing them, this article has everything that you need to know.

CoD Modern Warfare 3 campaign missions lists 2023

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign consists of 14 different missions. Keep in mind that almost half of the missions are part of the brand-new open combat settings, which allows players to explore and free-roam the fan-favorite Warzone map Verdansk as well.

Here is the list of all the missions in MW3 campaign:

Operation 627

Precious Cargo

Reactor

Payload

Deep Cover

Passenger

Crash Site

Flashpoint

Oligarch

Highrise

Frozen Tundra

Gora Dam

Danger Close

Trojan Horse

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission difficulty levels

Expand Tweet

Based on your experience in the franchise, you can set the difficulty level of your MW3 campaign. Since, this time, players will have more choices in the open combat missions, the challenges will also be a bit more difficult than usual.

Here is a list of all the difficulty levels in Modern Warfare 3 campaign -

Recruit: For players who are new to Call of Duty.

For players who are new to Call of Duty. Regular: Your abilities in combat will be tested.

Your abilities in combat will be tested. Hardened: Your skills will be strained.

Your skills will be strained. Veteran: You will not survive.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission rewards

Here is a list of all the campaign rewards in Modern Warfare 3:

“Breather” Calling Card

30 mins Double Player XP Token & 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token

“Corso” Operator

“Ghillie Guy” Calling Card

30 mins XP Token and 30m Weapon XP Token

“Pathfinder” Operator

“Toxic Drip” Calling Card

1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

“Doc” Operator

“Skull Rhapsody” Calling Card

1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

“Jabber” Operator

Campaign Completion Emblem

Campaign Completion Weapon Blueprint

How to get Modern Warfare 3 campaign rewards

You can earn the aforementioned rewards in Modern Warfare 3 by completing each mission. All the items are usable in MW3 zombies and Warzone from Season 1.

Here is a list of each mission and their completion rewards:

Operation 627: “Breather” Calling Card

“Breather” Calling Card Precious Cargo: 30 mins Double Player XP Token & 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token

30 mins Double Player XP Token & 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token Reactor: “Corso” Operator

“Corso” Operator Payload: “ Ghillie Guy” Calling Card

Ghillie Guy” Calling Card Deep Cover: 30 mins XP Token and 30 mins Weapon XP Token

30 mins XP Token and 30 mins Weapon XP Token Passenger: N/A

N/A Crash Site: “Pathfinder” Operator

“Pathfinder” Operator Flashpoint: “Toxic Drip” Calling Card

“Toxic Drip” Calling Card Oligarch: 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token Highrise: “Doc” Operator

“Doc” Operator Frozen Tundra: “Skull Rhapsody” Calling Card

“Skull Rhapsody” Calling Card Gora Dam: 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token Danger Close: “Jabber” Operator

“Jabber” Operator Trojan Horse: Campaign Completion Emblem and Weapon Blueprint

That is everything to know about Modern Warfare 3 campaign missions right now. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest updates.