All Modern Warfare 3 campaign rewards and how to get them

Call of Duty recently revealed crucial details about the Modern Warfare 3 campaign's early access. This blog includes important facts such as pre-load schedules, early access dates, associated rewards, and more. For gamers, the route to obtaining these attractive rewards involves specific steps. It is critical that they be well-informed about the prizes available and the processes required to obtain them.

This article will take an in-depth look at the variety of rewards available in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, as well as a complete guide on how to get them.

All available campaign rewards in Modern Warfare 3

According to the blog, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will include 14 unique rewards for its campaign. These are poised to attract the community and they are listed below:

“Breather” Calling Card

30 mins Double Player XP Token & 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token

“Corso” Operator

“Ghillie Guy” Calling Card

30 mins XP Token and 30m Weapon XP Token

“Pathfinder” Operator

“Toxic Drip” Calling Card

1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

“Doc” Operator

“Skull Rhapsody” Calling Card

1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

“Jabber” Operator

Campaign Completion Emblem

Campaign Completion Weapon Blueprint

How to get Modern Warfare 3 campaign rewards?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's campaign promises an engaging experience with 15 thrilling missions. The good news is that the procedure of obtaining 14 exciting rewards is straightforward: simply complete the campaign.

Almost every successfully completed mission unlocks a reward, and there is no specific complicated task you need to perform. Once obtained, these items can be utilized across Multiplayer, Zombies mode, and Call of Duty: Warzone, boosting your gameplay experiences.

Furthermore, there's no need to be concerned about exclusivity; these benefits aren't limited to early access players They're available to everyone, whether you start the campaign during early access or later.

MW3 campaign early access will be available on November 2, 2023, at 10 am PT. Players who have digitally pre-ordered the game will have the privilege of playing early. Furthermore, they pre-load the game starting from November 1, 2023, at 10 am PT.

You can pre-order any edition, be it Standard or Vault, to get the campaign early on. The campaign size is around 51 GB for all platforms, so you are advised to free up the required amount of storage space beforehand.

MW3's official launch is scheduled for November 10, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.