Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) spoilers hint at major deaths in campaign ahead of release

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign Early Access is just around the corner, and while the Task Force 141 is on the horizon to take their battle against Makarov, it's not looking good for some of our favorite characters. Spoilers are already surfacing, and you should hold your breath because none of your favorites are safe anymore.

While the previous iterations did not lead to any major deaths in the campaign, it looks like Call of Duty is treading on a dark path in Modern Warfare 3. If you are wondering which characters are going to die, this article will contain all the spoilers that you need to know regarding the forthcoming missions in the franchise.

Note: The leaked information contains heavy spoilers regarding Modern Warfare 3's campaign. Reader discretion is advised.

Who will die in Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign will reportedly see the deaths of Captain John Price, Gaz, and General Shepherd. There might be more, but we are yet to come across that information.

As we predicted earlier, it's not looking good for our very own Captain John Price. We might see the iconic character for the very last time in Modern Warfare 3. As the franchise's new installment faces a bigger threat in Vladimir Makarov, there is no shred of doubt that none of the Task Force 141 operators are safe, and here is what we know so far.

According to the latest leaks by the Sabre Team 7 Discord community, Captain Price will die due to a gunshot wound by Ivan from Shadow Company; this also alludes to a major betrayal by the PMC group in the campaign. If you are familiar with Warzone 2's lore and the Shadow Siege event, you'd know that Ivan is already in cahoots with Vladimir Makarov, and had betrayed their teammates to take control of the Pave Low.

Furthermore, another fan-favorite character, Gaz, will reportedly get killed by Makarov himself, and the details of the incident will run a chill through your spine. According to multiple sources, Makarov will execute Gaz with his weapon, and that is surely not a sight to bear.

One leaked death that might ease your pain from the trauma that Modern Warfare 3 will bring is the killing of General Shepherd. As per leaks, Ghost will take matters into his own hands and kill the former, all the while taking down the Shadow Company himself.

While these are all the major deaths that we know of yet, other characters in the campaign will not have it easy either. Captain John "Soap" Mactevish will reportedly get shot in his leg while trying to stop the Konni group from committing a horrendous act. According to sources, they will reportedly launch two big missiles at New York and London, and our heroes may stop one of them from going off.

From the looks of the spoilers and leaks so far, Modern Warfare 3 is on its way to take the darkest turn in the franchise's history. However, take the information with a grain of salt; none of this is officially confirmed. Fortunately, you won't have to wait long to find out what's actually going to happen in the campaign.