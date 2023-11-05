Does Soap die in Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s (MW3) entire campaign mode revolves around Vladimir Makarov escaping, setting an evil plan in motion, and Task Force 141 (TF141) chasing the antagonist to stop a major catastrophe.

All the characters in the storyline put their lives at stake to save innocent lives and take down Makarov while preventing a potential wide-scale war between two of the most powerful nations in the Modern Warfare universe.

Modern Warfare 3 continues the journey of the fan-favorite characters from Task Force 141, trying to protect civilian lives from widespread attacks. The team joins hands with other groups like the Urzikstan Liberation Force (ULF) and Shadow Company to dismantle Makarov’s plans. Unfortunately, many soldiers lost their lives in this fight against the Konni Group.

This article will highlight Soap’s contribution to the Modern Warfare 3 campaign mode.

Will Soap die in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mode?

Yes, John "Soap" MacTavish dies in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. Fans will witness the death of one of the pillars of Task Force 141 in the final mission in the story mode, which is called Trojan Horse.

The character is killed by the antagonist of the story, Vladimir Makarov, while trying to defuse a highly lethal chemical explosive near the underground train tracks. However, his sacrifice is not in vain, as the team is able to disarm the bomb in the end.

Soap guides you (Captain Price) through a tedious process of identifying the manufacturer of the controller chip in the bomb and the serial number in the trigger. However, Konni soldiers suddenly raid the area and hinder this process. You are required to fight back a wave of armed enemy operators and protect the bomb.

In the end, Makarov suddenly appears and shoots you (Captain Price) and Soap down. However, Soap manages to get back up and wound the antagonist before he is shot again and eliminated. This enrages Price, and you get a chance to fight back against Makarov with a single handgun, but you fail to kill him. The mastermind and commander of the Konni Group evade your grasp once again with a few scratches.

Captain Price and Gaz then take on Soap’s task and defuse the bomb together, preventing a terrible attack in the underground tracks. Fans are shown a cutscene later showcasing Ghost, Price, and Gaz holding Soap’s urn together and promising to complete their mission and bring Makarov to justice.

Will Makarov return in Modern Warfare 4?

Vladimir Makarov is likely to return to the next Modern Warfare (MW) sequel as he survives the attack in the final mission and escapes with his army. However, Activision might take a while to wave the green flag for the release of Modern Warfare 4. The next title in the MW universe is expected to be released around November 2026.

