How to see enemies better in Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is currently playable as a part of the early access campaign phase, where players might be having difficulty spotting the enemy operators. Fortunately, the developers have included a list of settings that can be adjusted to improve visibility in the story mode.

A recent post by @XVItheGreat on Twitter (X) showcased the exact option that can be enabled for enhanced clarity.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign attracted a large number of players as Sledgehammer Games introduced a new feature called Open Combat missions. These missions enable players to carve out their own route through the arena to complete the objectives and provide higher maneuverability.

This article will highlight how you can see enemies better in Modern Warfare 3’s campaign.

How to spot enemies easily in Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a quick guide that you can follow to increase the visibility of enemy operators in Modern Warfare 3.

Launch the game with your account credentials.

You have to navigate to the settings menu by clicking on the gear icon present in the top-right corner of the screen.

Click on the Interface tab and scroll down till you see a setting named High Contrast Mode

You will need to enable that option and set the High Contrast Type to Full Color.

After you have made these changes, you can simply save it and jump back into the game.

It is important to note that the High Contrast Setting is only available for Campaign mode and will not have any effect on the multiplayer or Zombie playlists. The change in settings for MW3 might not immediately reflect in-game. In such a scenario, you would need to manually restart the entire title for the tweaks to set in properly.

The High Contrast Mode enables characters to be more visible by providing a distinct color scheme that can be easily spotted even in the darkest missions. However, if you wish to challenge yourself, you can turn it off and truly test your combat readiness on the battlefield.

What are the best Nvidia settings for Modern Warfare 3?

Here are a few settings you can utilize if you own an Nvidia Graphics Card on your PC to improve the overall MW3 gameplay experience. The settings are available under the Manage 3D settings tab in the Nvidia Control Panel.

You need to click on the tab named Program Settings.

You will need to select Modern Warfare 3 from the drop-down list or locate its executable file on your device with the Add option.

Make sure that the setting CUDA-GPUs is set to "All" to make the most out of the graphics card.

You can also check the “Max Frame Rate” option to either limit the game’s FPS or set it to suit your monitor’s specifications.

Various other graphics settings can be tweaked but are not included in the above-mentioned steps. It is important to note that some of the options are dependent on the type of hardware your device has and can also vary for every individual.

