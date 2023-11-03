Modern Warfare 3 completion time: How long does it take to beat the latest Call of Duty campaign?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is now out on early access, and the community is praising the latest campaign that Activision has brought to the table. It’s not surprising that many players are curious about how long the game is and how it ends.

The campaign is not too long if you are just focusing on the narrative and making your way through the missions. However, you will be adding a significant chunk of playtime if you undergo a completionist run and try to unlock every achievement the shooter has to offer.

While we will not go over any story spoilers in this article, we will talk about the completion time of Modern Warfare 3 and just how many hours it will take for you to reach the end credits.

How long is the Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign?

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign will take you about six hours to complete if you are just focusing on rounding out the narrative. The playtime will increase a bit if you are playing the title on a much higher difficulty. This means the completion time will vary from player to player.

However, if you are going for a completionist run and want to unlock every single achievement in the game, it will take you significantly longer to complete the campaign.

Many players have pointed out that for a completionist run, you will require about 30 to 36 hours to finish the game.

There are a lot of things that you will need to do and collect if you want to unlock the rarer achievements, so it's not surprising that the playtime goes up significantly in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.

MW3 has 40 trophies that you will be able to unlock as you play through the game. Some are even as hard as completing the story in Veteran mode.

Modern Warfare 3 is also getting a very highly-anticipated zombie mode. It will be interesting to see how the mode plays out once it officially goes live.