All Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) campaign achievement leaks so far: Suit Up, Hitchhiker, Final Stop, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will be released soon and welcome the entire community to a fresh multiplayer shooter battlefield. The game is going to feature a dedicated story mode like all past Modern Warfare titles alongside a list of different achievements that can be unlocked by fulfilling the required criteria. The achievements may also give out rewards like emblems, calling cards, and Double XP tokens.

Modern Warfare 3’s story mode will soon be available to players who pre-ordered the title as a part of the early access program. Users can fully immerse themselves in this early access phase and explore throughout the mission arenas before the title’s final release. The developers may also ingrain some rewards for the completion of the entire campaign mode.

This article will highlight all leaked campaign achievements as discussed by JC Amaterasu in a recent YouTube video.

Note: The information mentioned below is purely based on the findings of dataminers from the game files and has not been confirmed by the publisher or developers.

What are the campaign achievements in Modern Warfare 3

Here are all the leaked campaign achievements that will reportedly be available in Modern Warfare 3’ story mode:

Hush-Hush

Hey! Catch!

Drive-by

Bound and Magged

Time For a New Plan

Professional Hoarder

Party Favor

Engineer Degree

I Like To Pretend I Have A Plan

Suit Up

That’s One Way To Do I

Who Needs Legs?

What The Hell Kind Of Name Is Soap?

141 Ready

Death Penalty

Fight or Flight

Jack of All Weapons

C-C-Collateral!

Old Habits Die Hard

Bad Bedside Manner

Enjoy The Little Things

Hitchhiker

Your Tax Dollars at Work

Shot Blocked

Final Stop

Full Sweep

It is important to note that these trophies are all related to the MW3 campaign mode and not the Zombies mode. The achievements will naturally be available for all players on all supported platforms through the completion of the necessary criteria while playing through the missions.

The information has not been confirmed by Activision or Sledgehammer Games so the names and completion criteria of the achievements might change before the final release as the publisher holds all decision-making power.

However, these names are likely to pop up on player screens as the release date of the new shooter is confirmed and drawing closer with every passing day.

Fans and enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the missions of Modern Warfare 3 before others by securing a digital copy of the game from the official website.

Despite a release date of November 10, 2023, pre-orders will be able to play the campaign mode at least a week earlier to find hidden details and easter eggs.

The Twitter (X) pages of Call of Duty and Sledgehammer Games should be on players’ watchlists as they will provide news about MW3. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.