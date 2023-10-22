All Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) campaign leaks so far: VIP, Hijack, Milbase, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will reportedly have a set of Open Combat and regular missions in the rest of the campaign mode. Some dataminers have uncovered certain game files and code names for missions. However, these have not been confirmed by Activision or Sledgehammer Games at the time of writing this article. The publisher can alter the sequence or mission details before the final release as they hold all decision-making power.

Modern Warfare 3 attracted many players with the first and second multiplayer beta phases. The fresh movement and gunplay changes were received by the community with open arms as it comparatively paced up the gameplay experience. Moreover, the story mode is set to bring back Vladimir Makarov, one of the most anticipated antagonists in the entire series.

This article will highlight all the leaked campaign missions for Modern Warfare 3 discussed by dkdynamite in a recent YouTube video.

Note: The below-mentioned mission names may not match the final release of MW3. The information is purely based on the findings of dataminers from game files.

What are the missions coming to Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a list of all the missions that will reportedly be present in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign mode:

VIP

Chemical (Open Combat)

Port (Open Combat)

Silo

Ranch (Open Combat)

Hijack

Flashback

Resort (Open Combat)

APT

Tundra

Dam (Open Combat)

Gunship

Surge

Milbase

It is important to note that these are apparently code names and not the final mission name. The list is sorted in chronological order, but that could also change depending on the choice of the publishing and developing teams. However, players might find similar naming structures for some missions.

When will Modern Warfare 3 be released?

Modern Warfare 3 is slated to release on November 10, 2023, giving full access to the campaign mode, multiplayer modes, and Zombie mode. The developers are also gearing up to host an early access phase just before the launch to allow users who have pre-ordered the title to play the story mode before anyone else, similar to Activision’s 2022 multiplayer shooter.

Considering that the publisher follows past trends, the early access can be expected to contain more challenges and rewards for the playerbase to enjoy. All the cosmetics would then be carried over to the final release unless the developers put usage restrictions on items like Double XP tokens.

It will be an exciting few weeks for the community as Activision’s new shooter will be released soon, and meanwhile, MW2 and Warzone are hosting one of the biggest Halloween events in-game with loads of rewards. Fans can grind up the items from The Haunting event, as it is going to be available in MW3 as well.

