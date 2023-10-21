How to get the secret Undead Runes decal in Warzone 2 The Haunting

Warzone 2's The Haunting event has a plethora of secret challenges under its belt, which rewards in-game items. Players can unlock vehicle skins, weapon charms, stickers, a loading screen, and more for free. One of them is the Undead Runes large decal, which is locked behind a secret challenge and remains a tough ordeal to undertake.

This guide will take a closer look at the hidden challenge that needs to be completed to earn the Undead Runes large decal for free.

How to unlock the Undead Runes large decal in Warzone 2 The Haunting?

To unlock the Undead Runes large decal in Warzone 2 The Haunting, you must win a match without dying, which is one of the most difficult tasks in the battle royale title. The mode, in this instance, doesn't matter. It can be a simple Battle Royale mode or Resurgence, as long as you win without dying, the decal is yours to keep.

Your best bet in completing this objective is playing Duos or Solos on Al Mazrah. The map is big, giving you ample opportunities to avoid any sort of conflicts until late game. Moreover, since you will face two players at most, it drastically improves your chances of survival.

Players are highly advised to remain safe and avoid confrontation whenever possible. It is also recommended to use the Ghost Perk so that you can stay off enemies' UAV radar and buy UAVs whenever you can, as this will enable you to locate other players in the vicinity early on.

This is going to take a few tries, and completing this particular challenge won't be easy.

That covers everything about getting your hands on the secret Undead Runes large decal in Warzone 2 The Haunting. It is only one reward among many that are up for grabs, including the Apocalypse Ready vehicle skin, Checkmate weapon charm, and more.

What makes this large decal so coveted is that it glows in the dark, giving the weapon an intriguing appearance. It stands out from the rest, especially in the night maps of the battle royale title and Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's The Haunting event is currently live. It is now available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

