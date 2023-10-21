All locations of the Knights in Chess Board Easter Egg in Warzone 2's Vondead The Haunting event

The Chess Board Easter Egg is a puzzle in Warzone 2's Vondead The Haunting event. This chess puzzle is located outside the Museum POI, where all 32 pieces are arranged properly except for one. A black Knight piece from the board is nowhere to be found, and it's up to the players to find this piece and bring it back to the board to complete it. Doing so will reward them with a few in-game items and a secret cosmetic.

The puzzle is pretty straightforward, provided one knows where to find the missing piece. This guide will highlight all the locations on Vondel where the Knight can be found easily.

Where are all the Knights of the Chess Board Easter Egg located in Warzone 2's Vondead The Haunting event?

The following are all the locations where you can find the Knights to complete the Chess Board Easter Egg in Warzone 2's Vondead The Haunting event:

Directly to the southeast of the Chess Board next to the red bus parked along the street.

Under the front bridge of the Museum next to the light pole.

Behind the red canopy located in the maze outside the Museum.

Left-most corner of the Museum's verandah.

It is worth noting here that the Knight will not simultaneously spawn in all of the abovementioned locations. It is spawned in only one location per match. Hence, if you cannot find it in one of the spots mentioned above, proceed to the next and repeat until you locate the piece. Since Vondel is not a big map, this shouldn't take long.

Once located, the Knights eyes will turn red, and every time you look away, it will try to catch up to you. If it does, the piece will reset its location, and you'll be stunned. You must take advantage of this mechanism and guide this piece to the chess board's missing Knight square. Once it reaches its place on the board, its eyes will turn green, signifying that the Chess Board Easter Egg is complete.

"Checkmate" Knight Weapon Charm in Warzone 2 The Haunting (Image via MrDalekJD/Activision)

Upon completion, you'll be greeted with a "Secret challenge completed" message and be rewarded with an Advanced UAV Killstreak, a Haunted Box, some cash, and a Bloodseeker Grenade. But that's not all, you will also unlock a secret Knight weapon charm for use with all firearms in the game.

That covers everything that there is to know about completing the Knight Chess Board Easter Egg in Warzone 2's Vondead The Haunting event. The puzzle on its own is quite easy. However, what makes it difficult are the enemy players. Hence, it is advised to go in for this puzzle only when the Museum area is far from the first safe zone.

