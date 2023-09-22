All new Haunting items and equipment coming to Warzone 2 Season 6

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will introduce a series of new items and equipment with the upcoming Season 6 update and The Haunting event. It is going to be an exciting new patch as the developers are gearing up to bring a long list of new playable content, including fresh weapons, blueprints, and attractive operator skins like Spawn from Image Comics.

The Season 6 update is scheduled to go live on September 27, 2023, and bring back one of the most iconic Halloween events. The Haunting event will transform most of the elements of the game and provide spooky modes for the entire player base to enjoy for a limited amount of time. This would easily be one of the biggest pieces of content deployed in the history of Warzone 2.

This article will highlight all the new items that will arrive in Warzone 2 Season 6.

What are the new Haunting items and equipment for Warzone 2 Season 6?

Here is a brief list of all the new tools arriving in the battle royale after The Haunting event goes live with all its unique game modes.

Captured Souls

These are similar to the dog tags that players would pick up after kills in the multiplayer mode Kill Confirmed and Grind. The key difference is that these soul tokens can be collected in every match with every kill, and then exchanged to secure various rewards immediately to expand one’s inventory.

Haunted Box

This new item will function similar to the existing Field Upgrades and provide a combination of armor plates, ammunition, and other equipment. It is described as an infected item with a mutation that makes it a combination of Munition and Armor box. However, players should remain cautious since these boxes can sometimes try to harm them with their infectious elements.

Bloodseeker Grenade

It is an iteration of the Semtex explosives and will arrive with a bat-shaped design that can stick to enemy operators. It is a special-grade item as players will be highlighted in thermal vision. The official Call of Duty blog also mentioned that it does not work on those who are underwater as it refuses to stick to the operators.

Trick and Treat

The developers will add different jumpscares throughout the map to truly create a harrowing experience for the entire community. These are supposedly only going to trigger at random while opening loot crates. Players who manage to survive the jumpscares and hallucinations can claim the rewards from the respective boxes.

When does The Haunting event begin in Warzone 2?

The Haunting event is slated to begin on October 17, 2023, alongside the launch of the mid-seasonal update. Players will only be able to queue up for the unique Halloween-themed game modes after the patch is deployed. They will then get a glimpse of true terror with otherwordly monsters appearing on different maps.

