Ghost Perk gets a massive nerf in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

On July 12, 2023, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 significantly improved with its mid-season "Reloaded" update. The update included a slew of new content, including a collaboration with The Boys TV Series, a brand-new Gulag, the addition of a battle royale in Vondel, and much more. Along with these new additions, several weapon and gameplay changes were made to balance the game further. The Ghost Perk has been nerfed as part of one such adjustment.

The Ghost Perk's most recent nerf will allow players to experiment with new tactics and approaches in Warzone 2. The following article will delve into the nerf in greater detail.

The Ultimate Perk: Ghost received a nerf in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

In Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, the Ghost Perk is one of the Ultimate Perks. When active, you become invisible to UAVs, heartbeat sensors, and portable radar. It provides a significant edge since your location is not visible on the enemy's tac map, allowing you to launch surprise strikes.

The developer wanted to provide some dynamic possibilities in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded for the fandom to explore. Thus they applied a nerf to the Ghost perk. The patch notes mention, "When using a UAV in combination with Birdseye, Players under the effect of Ghost are now revealed to that Player."

The devs further added the reason for the nerf, emphasizing, "We want to provide a hard counter to Ghost to offer more variety in the rock-paper-scissors encounters of Battle Royale and open up more play styles."

This means that players combining the Birdseye with UAV can now see their opponents on their tac map even while using the Ghost Perk. Players with the Ghost Perk were previously always invisible to the UAVs, but now there is a countermeasure that the developers added. The Birdseye Perk is an Ultimate Perk that shows the facing direction of an enemy. This appears whenever a UAV is deployed.

The aforementioned nerf was installed in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded to provide the community with exciting new options, and the title will become more intriguing and thrilling. Ghost Perk didn't change for long, and the possibilities got monotonous and constrained.

However, with this nerf, the audience will have more options for new technique evolution and strategic decisions, increasing the game's entertainment value. Players must modify their playstyle to fit the new circumstances that may emerge.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

