How to get Secret Apocalypse Ready Hatchback skin in Warzone 2 The Haunting event?

Call of Duty Warzone 2's recent update kickstarted The Haunting event and introduced a series of challenges with compelling rewards. One hidden challenge includes a quest that rewards a vehicle skin on completion. The developers also ingrained a new list of daily login rewards following the same Halloween theme to fit the ongoing event.

The Haunting event brought various new cosmetic bundles and weapon blueprints for players to enjoy. Fortunately, some new items aren't locked behind a steep paywall and are available as rewards for completing challenges or as a part of another mini-event. The Soul Capture event is an example wherein Souls are used as a currency for acquiring cosmetics.

This article will highlight the best way to unlock the Apocalypse Ready Hatchback skin in Warzone 2.

How to unlock the Apocalypse Ready Hatchback skin in Warzone 2?

Expand Tweet

Here's a quick guide to get your hands on the new Apocalypse Ready Hatchback skin in Activision’s battle royale title:

Launch the game with your account credentials.

Queue into any game mode and drop into an area where you can secure a vehicle (preferably a four-wheeler).

You then must find and hit a zombie with your vehicle and eliminate it to complete the secret challenge.

After you've completed the challenge, you can simply complete the match and head back to the main menu.

Once you reach the home screen, you can equip this new vehicle skin by navigating to the “Customize” tab on the top ribbon and clicking “Vehicles.”

The challenge might not trigger just any normal zombie on the map. You can find more sinister ones near Warzone 2's The Butcher marker, where the Altar of Lilith is located. When you start the summoning ritual, waves of zombies form and attack players inside the altar.

The skin fits the name completely with its worn-out, bloodied look that boasts the capabilities of the seemingly normal hatchback. It's a great addition to the game, promoting the Halloween theme and incentivizing players to grind the battle royale.

More rewards

Expand Tweet

More rewards can be claimed during Warzone 2's The Haunting event through mini-events like Soul Capture and Operation Nightmare. Players can summon and fight against various boss monsters and evil spirits spread throughout the map to gain exclusive calling cards.

By collecting Souls from enemy operators, players can buy more items directly from the event shop. Those who complete a raid on five out of the six bosses lingering on the map gain access to the Bloody Mess BAS-P weapon blueprint.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and guides.