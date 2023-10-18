How to defeat The Butcher in Warzone 2 The Haunting event: Where to find, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is live with The Haunting event and features some of the most deadly monsters on the map. These boss monsters are unique and can be summoned on the battlefield for an intense battle, offering lots of loot and exclusive rewards. However, the entire lobby will try to score these kills, making it challenging to experience a proper fight.

Warzone 2 The Haunting event contains different paranormal and unearthly creatures throughout Al Mazrah’s nightscape. However, the Butcher might be the most lethal one and showcases the much-anticipated Diablo crossover in one of the most gnarly arenas. Fortunately, these monsters can be killed with weapons and equipment to earn special cosmetics.

This article will highlight the best way to find and eliminate The Butcher in Warzone 2.

Where to find The Butcher in Warzone 2’s The Haunting event?

The Butcher’s summoning altar can be found in one of four areas on the Al Mazrah map.

Al Mazrah City

Zaya Observatory

Cemetary

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

The exact location will be marked on your Tac Map with an icon resembling a “T.”

How to summon The Butcher in Warzone 2?

Before you can battle it with the Diablo villain, you must complete a summoning process to activate the portal. Here is how you can quickly complete the summoning rituals.

You have to go to the marked location and enter the Altar of Lilith arena present on the map.

Go near one of the statues, and you will be prompted to start the ritual.

You have to defend the area against enemy operators and waves of zombies till the process is complete.

Once the bar fills up completely, a line on the altar will appear and connect to another statue. You have to repeat the ritual process similarly and activate all six statues in the arena.

Once the process is complete, the portal will open up for you and your team to enter.

It is important to note that the portal’s activation is announced to the entire lobby and could attract a lot of attention. The portal is not exclusive and can be used by anyone in the match to enter The Butcher’s fighting arena.

How to defeat The Butcher in Warzone 2?

Here is how you can efficiently fight the Diablo monster in Warzone 2.

Once you enter the portal, the game will transport you to a different arena with terrifying scenery.

The Butcher will be inside this place alongside an unending horde of zombies constantly trying to damage you and your teammates.

You must empty your magazines on the main boss from a distance to avoid taking direct damage.

However, you should also kill off the zombies as they drop crucial items like ammo and armor plates to bolster you for the fight.

You should maintain a direct line of sight with The Butcher, as the monster can sometimes charge directly toward you and deal lethal damage.

Once the health pool of the boss starts to drop, The Butcher will begin launching a few special attacks that affect a small area around it.

After you have completed the quest, you can pick up lots of loot and Souls from the boss alongside the Meat Hook item.

A warning will appear, notifying the players inside the arena to escape through the portal after The Butcher collapses. You can use the portal and redeploy from the top of the altar to parachute to your next preferred location.

All The Haunting rewards for The Butcher boss fight

Fans will be able to secure the rewards by killing The Butcher in this event.

Exclusive calling card

Diablo IV Butcher’s Meat Hook

