How to summon and defeat The Pharaoh in Warzone 2's The Haunting event: Location, rewards, and more

Warzone 2's new antagonist, The Pharaoh, is here to reign terror over Al Mazrah with "The Haunting" event update. The Pharaoh is the gateway into diving deeper into the exciting new additions for Warzone 2. Furthermore, being a global update, even Modern Warfare 2 fans will have an exciting time queueing up for new game modes introduced with the event.

Our article will explore how players can summon this new boss in Warzone 2 and defeat them. Furthermore, a brief detail regarding all rewards and other associated information will be provided below.

Where to find the Pharaoh in Warzone 2's Haunting Event?

The Pharaoh's sarcophagus in Warzone 2 in The Haunting event (Image via Activision)

The Pharaoh is a new boss in Warzone 2, exclusive to its battle royale and Massive Resurgence on Al Mazrah game modes. Introduced with The Haunting event, The Pharaoh, as the name suggests, resembles an ancient mystical mummy within the game. To defeat the said boss, players must locate the tomb of the Pharaoh, find the sarcophagus, and finally, place the ten skulls to summon it.

Here is how players can find the location of The Pharaoh in WZ2:

Deploy into Al Mazrah after queueing up with your squad in the game. Locate Al Mazrah Oasis on the map, located northwest of Rohan Oil in the game. Take the necessary means to reach Rohan Oil and then deploy on foot to the Point of Interest (POI). Upon reaching Al Mazrah Oasis, players will come across the exact location of the Pharaoh's tomb. Tread carefully and cautiously and enter the tomb. It is likely players will encounter enemy AI and other operators as well.

With the location noted, the next plan of action is to secure the ten skulls to place in the sarcophagus of the Pharaoh.

Locating the skulls for The Pharaoh's sarcophagus

To locate the skulls needed for The Pharaoh's sarcophagus, players can follow these steps:

Enter into the Pharaoh's tomb. Proceed through the area and keep your weapons equipped to face off against the horde of enemies in the lair. Eliminating enemies will yield players a number of these skulls. There's a higher percentage of finding a skull by eliminating the red-headed enemies in the tomb. Continue with your elimination spree until ten skulls are acquired from the enemies.

With ten skulls acquired, players can relocate to the Pharaoh's sarcophagus and place them there. Players must be cautious, for placing these skulls will summon and awake the Pharaoh from his eternal sleep.

The Pharaoh, upon awaking, will be hell-bent on eliminating all players. Proceed with caution as you fight for your life in this boss battle. We urge players to make the best use of their equipment with open communication to ensure a hasty win against them.

All rewards for defeating The Pharaoh in Warzone 2

Bloody Mess weapon blueprint for BAS-P SMG reward in WZ2 (Image via Activision)

Completing the entirety of The Haunting mission for Warzone 2 by defeating the Pharaoh will yield players a unique 'The Pharaoh' calling card. Furthermore, eliminating this boss will open up pathways for future missions during The Haunting event in WZ2.

Furthermore, defeating all the bosses in The Haunting event will yield players a limited-time "Bloody Mess" weapon blueprint for the BAS-P SMG.

