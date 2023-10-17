All bug fixes in Warzone 2 and MW2 The Haunting event update

With The Haunting event for Warzone 2 and MW2 going live, players have a fresh wave of content to relish. Both MW2 and WZ2 are seeing the release of multiple new Limited-time Modes (LTMs) featuring crossovers with popular gaming and entertainment titles, such as Diablo 4, Skeletor, Alucard, and others. The spooky new additions have definitely been to fan's liking.

Along with the new update, both Warzone 2 and MW2 are seeing quite a wide range of bug fixes being implemented, taking care of the community's needs. Our article will provide a detailed review of these fixes.

All global bug fixes for Warzone 2 and MW2 in the Haunting event update

Warzone 2, along with MW2, is seeing quite a few of its issues being fixed with the new update. The community's concerns regarding cosmetic glitches, menu issues, and other such problems have been addressed with this update.

The patch notes indicate that the following bug fixes have been implemented in Warzone 2:

Fixed an issue that could cause the Player to be kicked to the Main Menu when previewing a Weapon through the Gunsmith

Fixed an issue where the Oni Operator Pack had placeholder elements when previewing the bundle

Fixed an issue where the Dragonfly Blueprint was not displaying the correct Weapon Skin

Fixed an issue where the Super Shotgun could display an incorrect reload animation

Fixed an issue where the Horangi Skin “Death Frame” could have an incorrect appearance

Fixed an issue where an incorrect melee sound could be heard when toggling some Optic perspectives on the Bryson 800 and Bryson 890

Fixed an issue where changing a Blueprint’s tuning or attachments could remove the base weapon name in the Loadout Menu

Fixed an issue where the “Equip to Favorite Loadout” button could lose functionality when the same weapon is equipped in both the Primary and Secondary slots

Fixed an issue where spawns on Fight were incorrect in Gunfight Private Matches

Fixed an issue where the Super Shotgun displayed an incorrect canted laser placement on Black Gold

Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from navigating menu options correctly from certain inputs in a Private Match

Fixed an issue that could cause a large framerate drop when switching between the “All” and “Prestige” tabs in the Calling Card section

All Warzone 2 bug fixes in the Haunting event update

The official patch notes also indicate that WZ2 is receiving quite a few bug fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused the Gas circle on the Tac Map to disappear.

Fixed an issue that would force the Player to make unintended purchases while navigating the Buy Station.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from purchasing Medics Vest from the Buy Station.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Social tab from opening correctly while in a Battle Royale pre-match lobby.

All Warzone 2 DMZ bug fixes in the Haunting event update

The Haunting Event is also fixing multiple issues with DMZ in WZ2. As per patch notes, the following items have been fixed:

Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from changing/customizing Operators in DMZ

Fixed an issue that could make the ATV inoperable if a Hostage Rescue contract failed in the radiation zone in DMZ

Fixed an issue that could prevent completion of the “Cartel No More” Mission in DMZ

Fixed an exploit that allowed Players to get under the map on Vondel in DMZ

Fixed an issue where the Player could damage themselves with the Grenade Turret on the MRAP in DMZ

Fixed an issue where Players were able to be revived after their squad was eliminated in DMZ

