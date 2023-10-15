"Demoness" bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

With Halloween right around the corner, Warzone 2 and MW2 fans eagerly await the Limited-Time Modes (LTMs) and premium skins headed their way. However, those who wish to celebrate early can do so through the "Demoness'' bundle.

The newly launched bundle is a great gateway to build up even more anticipation for the events, offering a whole lot of goodies with it. This article will provide a detailed brief of what it has to offer.

Demoness bundle release date in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Demoness cosmetic bundle for Warzone 2 and MW2 was released all the way back in August. It has been brought back to the CoD stores for fans to unlock. It features Calisto's Undead Operator skin, which is quite fitting to the Halloween theme that Season 6 has been promoting since its release.

What is the price of the Demoness bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Demoness bundle has been priced at 1800 Call of Duty Points (CP), approximately $19.99, or the equivalent in a player's local currency. Buying the $19.99 pack for Call of Duty Points will yield 2000 CP, leaving 200 as surplus upon purchasing the entire cosmetic bundle.

Players who bought the Blackcell Battlepass will have a stock of 1500 CP already. They can simply get the $4.99 CP pack to redeem 500 additional CP and unlock this skin.

The Demoness bundle features the following cosmetics and in-game items:

"Undead" Calisto Skin "Blood Bank" STB 556 Blueprint "Heartstopper" Crossbow Blueprint "Night Hunter" Chop Top Skin "Lifeblood" Sticker "Bat" Charm "Battle Rage" Self Revive Active Duty Slot

Purchasing this will also give instantaneous access to the premium Operator Skin.

Post from Call of Duty in X (Image via x.com/CallofDuty)

Furthermore, Activision Blizzard has confirmed that all the cosmetics collected by players during their tenure in Warzone 2 and MW2 will be safely transferred to Modern Warfare 3 upon its official release.

As Halloween nears, fans are anticipating the Haunted modes to slowly seep into the mix of game modes both games offer. For more news on these titles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.