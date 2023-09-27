How to get all Battle Pass operator skins for Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass blog has officially arrived, and this brand new season is bringing some exciting new operator skins for players to obtain. Keeping the Halloween theme in mind, Call of Duty is introducing plenty of cool cosmetics this season. Players who buy the Blackcell expansion will also acquire extra skin with magnificent effects.

If you want to delve deeper into unlocking all the operator skins in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, this article will provide you with an in-depth guide to how to acquire them all.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass: All operator skins and how to get them

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Battle Pass costs around 1,100 Call of Duty points. Upon purchasing, players will be required to level up in order to unlock the exclusive skins in Battle Pass sectors.

Furthermore, if players want to have the ultimate experience, they need to buy the Blackcell expansion, which is priced at $29.99 or its equivalent currency in different regions.

Here are all the skins for Season 6 Battle Pass and Blackcell expansio

"V4L3RIA" Skin for Valeria

Al Simmons

“Creepy Clown” Skins for Fender

“Soul Crusher” Skins for Mila

“Mil-Spawn” Skins for Spawn

“Gaia” Skins for Nova

“Disruptor” is for Horangi

“Burned Spawn” Skins for Spawn

“Nikto Spawn” Skins for Nikto

“Violator” Skins for König

How to unlock V4L3RIA skin in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

V4L3RIA skin (Image via Activision)

The semi-transparent cybernatic Valeria skin can be unlocked via purchasing the Blackcell Battle Pass expansion. This skin is exclusively for the premium experience, and a robot pet companion named Megabyte comes with it.

How to unlock Al Simmons skin in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Al Simmons skin (Image via Activision)

The Al Simmons Spawn skin gets instantly unlocked upon purchasing any of the Battle Passes. The Blackcell owners will also receive a gold Al Simmons Spawn Operator skin alongside the standard one.

How to unlock "Creepy Clown" skins for Fender in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Creepy Clown skin (Image via Activision)

The "Creepy Clown" skins for Fender Operator will be available to unlock in the Sector F2 of the Battle Pass. The ones who own the Blackcell will receive an additional skin with gold and black face paint.

How to unlock "Soul Crusher" skins for Mila in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Soul Crusher skin (Image via Activision)

The "Soul Crusher" skins for Mila operator can be obtained upon completing Sector F6 of the Battle Pass. The Blackcell owners will receive one more skin with gold plated kneepads and a green aura.

How to get “Mil-Spawn” skins for Spawn in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Mil-Spawn skin (Image via Activision)

The "Mil-Spawn" skins for Spawn operators can be acquired upon unlocking the Sector F8 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. Players with Blackcell expansion will acquire a black and gold variant of the same skin.

How to unlock "Gaia" skins for Nova in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Gaia skin (Image via Activision)

To unlock the "Gaia" skins for Nova operator, players will be required to get to the Sector F11 of the Battle pass. As for the Blackcell owner, they will additionally receive a similar skin with golden face and shoulders.

How to get "Disruptor" skins for Horangi in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Disruptor skin (Image via Activision)

This exclusive Horangi skin will be available to obtain upon finishing the Sector F12 of the Season 6 Battle pass. The Blackcell owners will obtain a golden varant of the same operator skin.

How to unlock "Burned Spawn" skins for Spawn in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Burned Spawn skin (Image via Activision)

The exclusive Spawn skins will be available to obtain if you complete the sector F15 of the Battle Pass. The Blackcell owners will also receive another golden variant of the "Burned Spawn".

How to unlock "Nilkto Spawn" skins for Nikto in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Nikto Spawn skin (Image via Activision)

Warzone 2 and MW2 operator Nikto with a Spawn skin will be available to obtain upon completing the Sector F17 of the Battle Pass. Players who own Blackcell will also obtain another 'Nikto Spawn" with gold and black design.

How to unlock "Violator" skins for König in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Violator skin (Image via Activision)

The "Violator" skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will be available to obtain if you complete the Sector F19 of the Battle Pass. The Blackcell owners will acqure a "death on two legs" version of the same skin.

These are all the skins in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Battle Pass. For more information regarding it, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.