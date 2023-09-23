How to get Al Simmons operator in Warzone 2 and MW2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 will receive Al Simmons as the new operator with the release of the Season 6 update. The patch is scheduled to go live on September 27, 2023. It brings several new gameplay elements, including three new weapons, operators, blueprints, and more. It will be a massive patch since it is also slated to pave the way for The Haunting event.

Al Simmons will arrive at the Season 6 update launch as a part of the upcoming battle pass. It will become the base operator for the season-exclusive Spawn from Image Comics to establish a proper background for the fictional character. Such new elements provide an expanded roster of operators to pick when playing the multiplayer or the battle royale.

This article will provide the most efficient method to secure the Al Simmons operator in Warzone 2 and MW2.

How to unlock Al Simmons in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Here is a quick guide on obtaining the new Al Simmons operator in Warzone 2 and MW2.

Launch the game client on your system after the Season 6 update goes live.

Ensure that the update and installation process is complete, and then start your game.

Head over to the “Battlepass” tab present on your home screen.

You must buy the upcoming battle pass to gain access to the new operator.

Once you have completed the purchase, you will instantly receive the Al Simmons operator in your inventory.

You can equip the new operator by navigating to the “Operators” tab from the home screen.

It is important to note that Al Simmons is one of many operators arriving in Warzone 2 and MW2 with the Season 6 update. It will be available directly at the start of the new season and will be locked behind the battle pass paywall.

However, Activision has yet to announce all the details, which means Al Simmons may become unlockable through future challenges.

What is the price of the Season 6 Battle Pass?

The Season 6 Battle Pass will be available for purchase through the official website and in-game store for $10.00. Al Simmons is one of the main rewards for the premium battle pass in the upcoming seasonal update.

The transaction will also allow players to freely claim all the rewards throughout the entire pass with the required grind and progression.

More about Al Simmons

Al Simmons is the earthly counterpart of the terrifying Spawn. His background is described as a combination of assassination training paired with military experience. Unfortunately, he was betrayed during a mission by his own colleagues and killed.

His soul was sent down to Hell due to his crimes in the land of the living. However, he managed to strike a deal with the Devil to return to Earth and became Spawn.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.