How to unlock Gaia skin in Warzone 2 and MW2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 are confirmed to receive a unique cosmetic called Gaia, an incarnation of Mother Nature herself, in Season 6. The new season is set to be released globally on September 27, 2023. It will give all players access to new cosmetics as well as other additions confirmed to arrive in the games with the update.

Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2 will receive a truckload of content in their final season. With Halloween right around the corner, the titles' developers have also planned special horror-themed surprises for the community.

Steps to get Gaia skin in Warzone 2 and MW2

Here is an easy set of steps you can follow to obtain the Gaia skin in Warzone 2 and MW2:

Upon the release of the Season 6 update, launch the game client and update your game accordingly. Complete the installation of the update. After doing so, launch the game. Navigate to the Battle Pass tab on the home screen of the game. Purchase the Battle Pass. Upon purchasing the Battle Pass, you will have exclusive access to Gaia, provided you complete any and all challenges associated with unlocking the Operator.

You must note that Gaia is an exclusive part of the Blackcell Battle Pass for Season 6 of WZ2 and Modern Warfare 2. Besides the steps provided above, there is no other means to unlock the designated Operator cosmetic.

The Blackcell Battle Pass is a great way for you to unlock not only Operator cosmetics but also other rewards like Call of Duty Points (CP), Boosters, and more.

What is the price of the Blackcell bundle?

The Blackcell Battle Pass bundle will cost $29.99 or the equivalent price in your local currency. Per the patch notes, you will instantly unlock the following items upon purchasing the Battle Pass:

V4L3RIA skin

Pet Companion 'Megabyte'

New tracer weapon blueprint

Blackcell Smoke Grenade

Battle Pass and 20+ Tier skips (25 tiers for PlayStation users)

1,100 Call of Duty points

The Battle Pass also contains numerous other cosmetics that haven't yet been showcased. The developers have, however, confirmed that there will be at least 10 Operator skins, and a number of them will be centered around a black-gold color scheme.

More details about Gaia skin in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Gaia skin, which is the embodiment of Mother Nature, has been described as an ancient Goddess of unparalleled power. The cosmetic is exclusively available for Nova in both Call of Duty titles.

Despite being part of the Battle Pass, Gaia will not be affiliated with Spawn or any other associated variants available within the premium pass.

For more Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.