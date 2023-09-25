How to check Warzone 2 stats: K/D, Combat Record and more

With Season 6 of Warzone 2 right around the corner, the game is confirmed to receive a number of great additions. Along with some much-required adequate balance changes, this popular CoD title will further receive a whole Halloween event during Halloween week, along with the Seasonal update on September 27, 2023.

Zombie Royale is officially back in the game. The upcoming Haunting event will feature great LTMs, allowing players to make the best of Halloween.

As we edge near the Season's end, players are bound to be curious regarding their stats throughout the span of the Season. Unlike other games, things are a bit complicated with regard to WZ2.

How to check K/D in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 traditionally does not offer a platform to check statistics and K/D within the game. However, gamers have definitely found their way around this hindrance. From what we gather, a popular content creator, Tommey, was the founder of this workaround that helps players find their K/D in WZ2. Follow these steps in order to do so:

Launch the game. Navigate to the Gun Screens page. Hover your cursor over the Endless Black weapon attachment and wait for it to turn blue. The item will display your kills and deaths, note it down. After gathering these numbers, players must visit the multiplayer stats tab. Subtract the gun-screen number from the multiplayer stats.

The resulting calculation, if done correctly, will provide an accurate tally of the K/D in the game.

Checking Combat Record in Warzone 2

Checking the Combat Record in Warzone 2 is quite an easy feat. To do so, follow our detailed guidelines:

Launch Call of Duty HQ and select Warzone 2 from the available cards. Navigate to the Stats tab from the main menu The game will display two options, Battle Royale and Multiplayer. Select the Battle Royale option. Click on the menu for an even more in-depth detail of your performance.

Following these steps will help players gather all the necessary information and statistics they require with respect to their combat record within the game.

Note that despite the addition of the Combat Record, the game has only recorded stats that have been gathered after the release of Season 2, and not a single statistic from Season 1 has any presence in these numbers.

Warzone 2 Season 6: Release date and time for all regions

The Season 6 update for WZ2 will be released on September 27, 2023, globally. The update will be patched across different timezones as per the following schedule:

September 27, 2023, 9:30 pm IST (India)

September 27, 2023, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

September 27, 2023, 7 pm MSK (Moscow)

September 27, 2023, 9 am PT (US West Coast)

September 27, 2023, 11 pm CT (Illinois)

September 27, 2023, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

September 27, 2023, 5 pm GMT (UK)

September 28, 2023, 12 am CST (China)

September 28, 2023, 1 am JST (Japan)

September 28, 2023, 2 am AEST (Australia)

September 28, 2023, 4 am NZST (New Zealand)