How to get all BlackCell Spawn variant skins in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 will receive the Season 6 update on September 27, 2023. This new patch will provide the entire player base with a fresh battle pass containing new operators, skins, weapons, and blueprints to expand the collection of in-game cosmetics. Seasonal battle passes are a great way to obtain various items and collect gameplay content.

Battle passes usually include some free items for the community, including new seasonal weapons, stickers, emblems, and a small amount of Call of Duty Points (CP). However, players need to grind for these by progressing through the many sectors.

This article will highlight the best way to get all BlackCell Spawn variants in Warzone 2 and MW2.

Steps to unlock BlackCell Spawn variant skins in Warzone 2 and MW2

Expand Tweet

Here is how you can quickly get all the variants of the Spawn operator present in the BlackCell version of the battle pass:

Launch your game client after installing the Season 6 update.

You have to navigate to the “Battlepass” tab present on your home screen.

Click on purchase and select the BlackCell bundle on this page.

After you complete the necessary transactions, your account will receive access to the BlackCell version of the battle pass.

It is important to note that the BlackCell is a step above the regular pass. It provides extra cosmetics and items alongside the entire seasonal pass and a few tier skips for a head start while completing it.

BlackCell Battle Pass Bundle price and content

Expand Tweet

Activision has announced through the official Call of Duty blog that the BlackCell Battle Pass Bundle for Season 6 will be priced at $29.99. It will be available from the start of the season and can activated immediately alongside the Premium Battle Pass Bundle, similar to past seasonal updates.

The developer will follow past trends and introduce an exclusive version of weapon blueprints, operators, and their skins. This means that the community would receive BlackCell versions of all Spawn variants included in the battle pass.

Al Simmons

Spawn Tier 0

Spawn Tier 100

Burned Spawn

Nikto Spawn

Expand Tweet

The Season 6 BlackCell Bundle will also introduce an exclusive skin called V4L3RIA and her trusty pet “Megabyte,” featuring an advanced pairing of robotics and biology. The translucent skin of the operators boasts the power of science and creation that can make perfect soldiers who are combat-ready.

Following this impending update, the shooter will also receive the Season 6 Reloaded patch and mark the beginning of The Haunting event in Warzone 2. The new event is slated to catapult the launch of more attractive collaborations like Diablo, Skeletor, and Hellsing.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates for Warzone 2 and MW2.