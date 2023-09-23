Is Warzone 2 shutting down after Modern Warfare 3 release?

With Modern Warfare 3 just around the corner, one of the questions that has been lingering in the minds of fans is whether Warzone 2 will be shut down after MW3's release. While that might sound dubious to some, there are a few valid reasons to assume so. Nearly a year after the launch of Modern Warfare 2 (2022), the servers of Warzone 1 were shut, and with MW3 a couple of weeks from launch, fans have started assuming that WZ 2 might just be on its last leg.

Another popular notion that is often seen in the CoD community is the release of Warzone 3 after Modern Warfare 3's launch. Again, fans make some valid points as to why they think these speculations might be true.

As seen previously, with the launch of MW (2019), fans got to see WZ 1. Similarly, with MW2, Warzone 2 was launched. Hence, it is only natural to assume that Warzone 3 will launch after the release of MW3.

In this article, we will be taking a closer look at all the official information that is available and will bust some popular misconceptions to put these rumors and speculations to rest permanently.

What happens to Warzone 2 after the release of Modern Warfare 3?

Warzone 2 will continue operating after the release of Modern Warfare 3. However, the game will see a few changes. Fans of the battle royale title will see the addition of a new map, which is reportedly called "Las Almas." It will take players away from the desert environment of Al Mazrah and will feature a Verdansk-like atmosphere full of buildings and closed spaces.

As for the gameplay mechanics, it will also see a number of changes. According to reports, the battle royale title will adopt the new gameplay mechanics from Modern Warfare 3, which includes Tac Stance, reload cancelation, slide cancel, and more. Hence, although Warzone 2 will continue to exist, it won't remain the same.

Similarly, players who were expecting to see Warzone 3 after MW3's release are in for disappointment. With the renaming of Warzone 2 to Warzone, it is highly unlikely the game will be released anytime soon.

That said, based on all the official evidence currently available, it is quite clear that WZ 2 isn't shutting down, and WZ 3 is far from release.

That covers everything there is to know about the future of the battle royale title. Fans who wish to get a first look at the gameplay of the changes and the new map of Las Almas must tune into the Call of Duty Next event, which is set to go live on October 5, 2023.

The event will not only showcase gameplay from the BR game but also MW3 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone Mobile.

Until then, Call of Duty fans can join the action in Season 5 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. The update is currently live for Windows PC (via Steam and Battle.net), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.