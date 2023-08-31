When does Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded reportedly end?

The Season 5 Reloaded's beginning in Warzone 2 and MW2 reflects an important moment for players, providing them with a variety of engaging content. This major update brings an array of new weapons, operators, game modes, exciting events, and a slew of game-balancing features such as weapon adjustments and bug fixes. While enjoying these new additions, an obvious question arises: When will the current season conclude, ushering in the widely awaited Season 6 update?

This article aims to provide an estimated end date of the current season, hence generating excitement among the loyal community for the upcoming Season 6 update.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded end date

The Season 5 Reloaded update was released on August 30, 2023. Based on the current Battlepass calendar, it is safe to assume that the current season will end on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. This is estimated from earlier seasons that have regularly lasted 55 days and the recurring Wednesday-release tradition for new seasonal updates.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Season 6 will be available across all platforms, including Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

While the developers have revealed no formal information, the abovementioned date is entirely based on speculation. As a result, players should take it with a grain of salt and wait for an official confirmation.

It's worth noting that a previous revelation, obtained via the Xbox dashboard, revealed a Season 5 end date of September 20. Given these conditions, players should exercise patience and avoid making premature conclusions.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 release date

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 will begin on the same day the current season ends and is expected to be launched on September 27, 2023.

A slew of intriguing leaks regarding it have appeared, revealing four new Operators: Skeletor, Alucard, Spawn, and Captain Price. The exciting leaks hint at multiple new features, including new weapons, operators, maps, and various exciting events.

Expand Tweet

Notably, the upcoming season will be the final chapter as the highly anticipated title, Modern Warfare 3, will be released on November 10, 2023. This alignment, along with the time frame of the season, results in a smooth transition.