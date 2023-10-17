How to play Zombie Royale in Warzone 2's The Haunting event

Call of Duty's infamous Zombie Royale is set to return to Warzone 2 with The Haunting event. The mode certainly shows improvement, with a slew of new innovations following its trail. Once The Haunting update is here, Warzone 2 will see a surge of new content as a range of brand-new LTMs for the Haunting Event will follow its release. With that, innumerable new crossovers will enter the game, including popular spooky characters such as Skeletor, Alucard, etc.

Our article will lay down in detail how players can play the Zombie Royale game mode in Warzone 2's The Haunting event and all necessary auxiliary information attached to the mode and its release.

Zombie Royale in Warzone 2 explained

A brand new rendition of the Zombie Royale mode is slated to enter Warzone 2. This time around, it looks even spookier and has a strong throwback element to help OG players reminisce about the previous iterations of Zombie Royale.

With Zombie Royale in 2023, players will find the dead walking the earth and taking over the streets of both Al Mazrah and Vondel. Each map will provide a different experience for players, as they encompass their own Zombie Royale modes.

This time around, the Gulag will be shut down, and that is where things get interesting. Players eliminated during their playtime in Zombie Royale will be reincarnated as zombies within the match. These vessels of undead will be granted several powers to aid them in completing their objective, i.e., to disrupt the gameplay of all remaining players and tear apart the remaining Operators.

Players who turn into zombies will have a chance to collect special syringes. These will help reincarnate them into their human Operator form and bring them back from the dead to help their squads secure their victory in-game. Finally, the squad that fends off all undead and living enemies will be crowned the match winner.

When does Zombie Royale release in Warzone 2

The Haunting Event in Warzone 2 (Image via x.com/CallofDuty)

Zombie Royale will officially release on October 20, 2023, at 9 am PT.

Players across different timezones can refer to the list below for an accurate reading of the release date and time:

Pacific Time (PT): October 20, 2023, at 9 am

October 20, 2023, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): October 20, 2023, at 10 am

October 20, 2023, at 10 am Central Time (CT): October 20, 2023, at 11 am

October 20, 2023, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): October 20, 2023, at 12 pm

October 20, 2023, at 12 pm Brasília Time (BRT): October 20, 2023, at 1 pm

October 20, 2023, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 20, 2023, at 4 pm

October 20, 2023, at 4 pm Central European Time (CET): October 20, 2023, at 5 pm

October 20, 2023, at 5 pm Eastern European Time (EET): October 20, 2023, at 6 pm

October 20, 2023, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 20, 2023, at 7 pm

October 20, 2023, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): October 20, 2023, at 9:30 pm

October 20, 2023, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): October 21, 2023, at 12 am

October 21, 2023, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): October 21, 2023, at 1 am

October 21, 2023, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 21, 2023, at 2 am

October 21, 2023, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 21, 2023, at 4 am

