Warzone 2 The Haunting update patch notes: Zombie Royale, thermal weapons, map changes, and much more

The much-awaited Warzone 2 "The Haunting" event is officially here, and the Halloween special celebration brings a plethora of content. Alongside all the brand new crossovers and previously mentioned modes like Zombie Royale, Vondead, and more, the battle royale will undergo a significant amount of changes. From brand new Field Upgrade to custom-made thermal weapon ground loots, there is much to unpack.

Arriving on October 17, this article will assess all the changes and additions in The Haunting update.

Warzone 2 The Haunting update complete patch notes

From new events to exclusive rewards, here's everything new in Warzone 2 -

All new events in Warzone 2 The Haunting

Operation Nightmare in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Haunting Limited-Time Event

Operation Nightmare is a GO: Investigate eldritch anomalies across the map and face a host of monstrous targets as you gradually clear a Bounty board of otherworldly terrors.

The Butcher is looking for fresh meat across Al Mazrah and Vondead! This monstrosity will drop a unique reward which can be claimed in Diablo IV. Check the Call of Duty website later today for more information on how to redeem.

Welcome to Vondead: A demonic incantation unleashed an uncontained zombie outbreak across Vondel. The undead have ravaged the streets under a blood-red moon. Shocking secrets are waiting to be discovered.

Zombie Royale is back! Tear into this infamous limited-time mode, with all-new innovations but the same chaotic premise — return to battle as a fast-moving Zombie. Survive, or get eaten.

Lockdown returns, otherworldly loot, and events: Head to Vondead for more Lockdown action, gather Souls for in-game rewards, and prepare for plenty of jump scares, eldritch equipment, and more.

All map changes in Warzone 2

Vondead in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Vondead: A Haunted Take on Vondel - New Limited-Time Map Variant

A zombie breakout has happened in Vondel due to an unknown sorceress incantation, which led to inexplicable things:

The incantation has transformed the current weather into something terrifying

Humans have barricaded Market to survive for as long as possible, making it the area with the best loot in the city

As a way to protect civilians who were escaping by the Train Station, officials have drained the nearby canal

All new modes in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

Zombie Royale in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Zombie Royale New Limited-Time Mode (In-Season)

The infamous Halloween season Mode is back, returning with favorite features and all-new innovations. That said, the core rules remain the same:

Players who die respawn as a zombie with a set of impressive abilities

The zombie scourge must pursue and eliminate all life

Players that die as a zombie are eliminated from the match - unless they wait for the infestation meter to return all spectators to the match as a zombie

The last living Player(s) wins

This Mode is available on both Al Mazrah and Vondead (Vondel Map Variant)

Vondead Lockdown

Players can now play Lockdown under an ominous moonlit, night-time variant of Vondel.

All new gameplay changes in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

New Features

Haunted Box New Field Upgrade

The Haunted Box is everything you need: it refills Armor Plates, Ammunition, and Equipment.

Fair warning: Players may want to brace for the unexpected when opening it.

Not available in DMZ

Bloodseeker New Tactical Equipment

This grenade is the perfect tool to find enemies in a dark environment.

Throw it near an enemy Player, and it will lunge itself towards them, revealing their position as well as surrounding enemy Players within a short distance.

Not available in DMZ

Thermal Weapons New Loot

New Custom Weapons can now be found throughout the ground loot, notable due to their Lichyard Camo.

Available in The Haunting-themed Warzone Maps

Adjustments

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Reinforcement Flares are now significantly less common.

All bug fixes in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

Fixed an issue that caused the Gas circle on the Tac Map to disappear.

Fixed an issue that would force the Player to make unintended purchases while navigating the Buy Station.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from purchasing Medics Vest from the Buy Station.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Social tab from opening correctly while in a Battle Royale pre-match lobby.

All DMZ changes in Warzone 2 The Haunting

DMZ (image via Activision)

The Haunting Arrives in DMZ

DMZ Operators can experience The Haunting via infiltration to Al Mazrah at night - where Operation Nightmare awaits. Face down the horrors of the Hellmouth with your squad.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from changing/customizing Operators in DMZ

Fixed an issue that could make the ATV inoperable if a Hostage Rescue contract failed in the radiation zone in DMZ

Fixed an issue that could prevent completion of the “Cartel No More” Mission in DMZ

Fixed an exploit that allowed Players to get under the map on Vondel in DMZ

Fixed an issue where the Player could damage themselves with the Grenade Turret on the MRAP in DMZ

Fixed an issue where Players were able to be revived after their squad was eliminated in DMZ

That covers everything in Warzone 2's The Haunting update, arriving on October 17. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information regarding the battle royale.