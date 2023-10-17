Warzone 2 The Haunting update patch notes: Zombie Royale, thermal weapons, map changes, and much more

The much-awaited Warzone 2 "The Haunting" event is officially here, and the Halloween special celebration brings a plethora of content. Alongside all the brand new crossovers and previously mentioned modes like Zombie Royale, Vondead, and more, the battle royale will undergo a significant amount of changes. From brand new Field Upgrade to custom-made thermal weapon ground loots, there is much to unpack.
Arriving on October 17, this article will assess all the changes and additions in The Haunting update.
Warzone 2 The Haunting update complete patch notes
From new events to exclusive rewards, here's everything new in Warzone 2 -
All new events in Warzone 2 The Haunting
The Haunting Limited-Time Event
- Operation Nightmare is a GO: Investigate eldritch anomalies across the map and face a host of monstrous targets as you gradually clear a Bounty board of otherworldly terrors.
- The Butcher is looking for fresh meat across Al Mazrah and Vondead! This monstrosity will drop a unique reward which can be claimed in Diablo IV. Check the Call of Duty website later today for more information on how to redeem.
- Welcome to Vondead: A demonic incantation unleashed an uncontained zombie outbreak across Vondel. The undead have ravaged the streets under a blood-red moon. Shocking secrets are waiting to be discovered.
- Zombie Royale is back! Tear into this infamous limited-time mode, with all-new innovations but the same chaotic premise — return to battle as a fast-moving Zombie. Survive, or get eaten.
- Lockdown returns, otherworldly loot, and events: Head to Vondead for more Lockdown action, gather Souls for in-game rewards, and prepare for plenty of jump scares, eldritch equipment, and more.
All map changes in Warzone 2
Vondead: A Haunted Take on Vondel - New Limited-Time Map Variant
A zombie breakout has happened in Vondel due to an unknown sorceress incantation, which led to inexplicable things:
- The incantation has transformed the current weather into something terrifying
- Humans have barricaded Market to survive for as long as possible, making it the area with the best loot in the city
- As a way to protect civilians who were escaping by the Train Station, officials have drained the nearby canal
All new modes in Warzone 2 The Haunting event
Zombie Royale New Limited-Time Mode (In-Season)
The infamous Halloween season Mode is back, returning with favorite features and all-new innovations. That said, the core rules remain the same:
- Players who die respawn as a zombie with a set of impressive abilities
- The zombie scourge must pursue and eliminate all life
- Players that die as a zombie are eliminated from the match - unless they wait for the infestation meter to return all spectators to the match as a zombie
- The last living Player(s) wins
- This Mode is available on both Al Mazrah and Vondead (Vondel Map Variant)
Vondead Lockdown
Players can now play Lockdown under an ominous moonlit, night-time variant of Vondel.
All new gameplay changes in Warzone 2 The Haunting event
New Features
Haunted Box New Field Upgrade
- The Haunted Box is everything you need: it refills Armor Plates, Ammunition, and Equipment.
- Fair warning: Players may want to brace for the unexpected when opening it.
- Not available in DMZ
Bloodseeker New Tactical Equipment
- This grenade is the perfect tool to find enemies in a dark environment.
- Throw it near an enemy Player, and it will lunge itself towards them, revealing their position as well as surrounding enemy Players within a short distance.
- Not available in DMZ
Thermal Weapons New Loot
- New Custom Weapons can now be found throughout the ground loot, notable due to their Lichyard Camo.
- Available in The Haunting-themed Warzone Maps
Adjustments
Al Mazrah | Battle Royale
- Reinforcement Flares are now significantly less common.
All bug fixes in Warzone 2 The Haunting event
- Fixed an issue that caused the Gas circle on the Tac Map to disappear.
- Fixed an issue that would force the Player to make unintended purchases while navigating the Buy Station.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from purchasing Medics Vest from the Buy Station.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Social tab from opening correctly while in a Battle Royale pre-match lobby.
All DMZ changes in Warzone 2 The Haunting
The Haunting Arrives in DMZ
DMZ Operators can experience The Haunting via infiltration to Al Mazrah at night - where Operation Nightmare awaits. Face down the horrors of the Hellmouth with your squad.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from changing/customizing Operators in DMZ
- Fixed an issue that could make the ATV inoperable if a Hostage Rescue contract failed in the radiation zone in DMZ
- Fixed an issue that could prevent completion of the “Cartel No More” Mission in DMZ
- Fixed an exploit that allowed Players to get under the map on Vondel in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where the Player could damage themselves with the Grenade Turret on the MRAP in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where Players were able to be revived after their squad was eliminated in DMZ
That covers everything in Warzone 2's The Haunting update, arriving on October 17. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information regarding the battle royale.