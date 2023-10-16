Modern Warfare 2 The Haunting event release date and time for all regions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's The Haunting event will bring the Halloween spirit to the title, offering gamers a slew of spine-chilling content. It aims to captivate the playerbase with creepy new game modes, exciting bundles, and a unique gameplay experience.

Players wishing to dive headfirst into The Haunting event will benefit from knowing the specifics of its global release. Read on to find out the release date and time of the event in your region.

When does the Modern Warfare 2 The Haunting event go live? Release date and time for all regions

Modern Warfare 2's The Haunting event is scheduled to release across the world on October 17, 2023, at 9 am PT. Here's a list of the equivalent release date and time in all major time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): October 17, 2023, at 9 am

October 17, 2023, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): October 17, 2023, at 10 am

October 17, 2023, at 10 am Central Time (CT): October 17, 2023, at 11 pm

October 17, 2023, at 11 pm Eastern Time (ET): October 17, 2023, at 12 pm

October 17, 2023, at 12 pm Brasília Time (BRT): October 17, 2023, at 1 pm

October 17, 2023, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 17, 2023, at 4 pm

October 17, 2023, at 4 pm Central European Time (CET): October 17, 2023, at 5 pm

October 17, 2023, at 5 pm Eastern European Time (EET): October 17, 2023, at 6 pm

October 17, 2023, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 17, 2023, at 7 pm

October 17, 2023, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): October 17, 2023, at 9:30 pm

October 17, 2023, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): October 18, 2023, at 12 am

October 18, 2023, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): October 18, 2023, at 1 am

October 18, 2023, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 18, 2023, at 2 am

October 18, 2023, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 18, 2023, at 4 am

Modern Warfare 2 The Haunting event: Content available to players

The Haunting event will bring various kinds of content to the game, including map changes, game modes, operator bundles, and much more. Moreover, the inclusion of new crossover characters from popular video games, TV shows, and comic books has the community excited.

According to the Call of Duty blog post, the following crossovers will become available to celebrate the event:

Evil Dead crossover bringing the Ash Williams Operator.

Skeletor from Masters of the Universe.

Hellsing manga/anime crossover bringing the Alucard Operator.

Spawn from Image Comics.

Lilith and The Butcher from Diablo 4.

A formidable Mummy boss hailing from The Conjuring universe.

You can also check out the starting date and time of The Haunting event in Warzone 2.