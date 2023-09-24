All "The Haunting" Bundles in Warzone 2 and MW2: Release date, how to get, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 will receive one of the most exciting mid-seasonal updates and mark the beginning of The Haunting event. The Season 6 update is scheduled to go live on September 27, 2023, and will introduce a fresh battle pass with attractive skins and weapon blueprints like the Spawn operator, among many others.

Warzone 2 and MW2 will celebrate Halloween in-game by providing players with a set of curated playlists and unique game modes alongside different cosmetic packs. The Haunting event will also bring along some exclusive bundles and expand the overall list of operators and skins for the entire community. However, most of them will only be available through the game’s dedicated store.

This article will provide details about all The Haunting Bundles arriving in Warzone 2 and MW2.

When will The Haunting Bundles be released in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Haunting Bundles are expected to be released on or after the Season 6 Reloaded update goes live on October 17, 2023.

The developers might follow past trends and bring in a few of the bundles with the update itself and introduce the rest in the following weeks. This is a great way to provide the player base with limited options to secure profits through required microtransactions.

How to get The Haunting Bundles in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Here is a quick guide on how you can get your hands on the new upcoming bundles.

Launch your game client after the Season 6 Reloaded update goes live.

Make sure that the downloading and installation process is completed, and then launch the game with your login credentials.

Head over to the Store tab present on your home screen.

You might need to scroll down a bit to find the latest bundle additions to the store.

Click on the bundle you want to get and complete the necessary transactions.

The bundle will be purchased and immediately added to your account.

You can now head over to the Operators and Weapons tab to equip the newly acquired cosmetics and enjoy them in online lobbies.

It is important to note that Activision has not announced the inclusion of any challenges for The Haunting Bundles at the time of writing this article. Such packs usually can only be purchased from the store and are not tied with game challenges as rewards.

All "The Haunting" Bundles in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Here is a list of all The Haunting Bundles coming to Warzone 2 and MW2 after the Season 6 Reloaded update.

Inarius Bundle (Diablo)

Lilith Bundle (Diablo)

Skeletor Bundle (Overlord of Evil)

Evil Dead 2 Bundle

Hellsing Bundle

DOOM Tracer Weapon Bundle

All of The Haunting Bundles feature some of the most anticipated collaborations with famous titles like Diablo. Fans can purchase these bundles, equip the included operator, and play as their favorite characters in Call of Duty. These items will also be available in the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer title.

