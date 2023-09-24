When does Warzone 2 The Haunting event begin? Release date and time for all regions

The Haunting event is set to return in Warzone 2 Season 6, bringing the Halloween atmosphere to both the battle royale mode and Modern Warfare 2. The event will give players a first look at all of the new content coming to the game ahead of the highly anticipated release of Modern Warfare 3.

The Haunting will feature the return of popular modes from prior iterations such as Zombie Royale, a redesigned Vondel, many MW2 multiplayer maps, new weaponry, and a plethora of Halloween-themed goodies for players to enjoy. Here's everything you should know about Warzone 2 The Haunting event's release date and time for all the regions.

Warzone 2 The Haunting event expected release date

The Haunting event is gaining popularity as we approach October 17, 2023, which is slated to be the launch date, according to Call of Duty's official blog. The event update is expected to begin at 9 am Pacific Time. Once it kicks off, Warzone players worldwide can dive headfirst into a paradigm shift with a terrifying twist.

Matching the international celebration of Halloween, this timing sets the setting for gamers to be completely immersed in the event's eerie aura. The targeted release date and respective times for various global regions are as detailed below:

US West Coast : October 17, 9 am PT

: October 17, 9 am PT US East Coast (Including Illinois) : October 17, 12 pm ET

: October 17, 12 pm ET UK : October 17, 5 pm BST

: October 17, 5 pm BST Central Europe: October 17, 6 pm CET

October 17, 6 pm CET Moscow : October 17, 7 pm MSK

: October 17, 7 pm MSK India : October 17, 9:30 pm IST

: October 17, 9:30 pm IST China : October 18, 12 am CST

: October 18, 12 am CST Japan : October 18, 1 am JST

: October 18, 1 am JST Australia : October 18, 3 am AEDT

: October 18, 3 am AEDT New Zealand: October 18, 5 am NZDT

What content is coming in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

The Haunting event promises a wealth of new content, including maps, modes, operators, and weapon blueprints, all inspired by the Halloween season. The event will offer various Operator crossovers into Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2 to capitalize on the Halloween vibe. Characters from popular TV shows, movies, comic books, and even manga will appear in these crossovers.

The Haunting: Operation Nightmare (Image via Activision)

You'll notice a major change in Al Mazrah in Warzone 2's The Haunting: Operation Nightmare; Resurgence Vondel will also experience a nocturnal shift as these maps will now include a nighttime variant in the spirit of Halloween. The limited-time Zombie Royale mode will return in the WZ2 event, along with new features and cherished elements from earlier editions.