Fortnite x Call of Duty leak reveals collaboration arriving in December 2023

It's been an interesting week for Fortnite. After a leaker/data-miners received multiple DMCA notices for porting Overwatch 2 characters into the metaverse, there are now rumors of a collaboration with Call of Duty. Given that a brand new CoD title is currently in development, the hype surrounding a crossover is at an all time high. With the acquisition deal with Microsoft inching forward towards completion, a collaboration sounds like a good idea.

However, for the time, there is no official information from Activision Blizzard as of yet. Nevertheless, given that the leak/data-miner states that the collaboration will occur in December (2023), there's plenty of time for an official statement to come through. That said, the information about this speculative collaboration is rather limited in nature, but thankfully, there are a few ideas that come to mind.

Fortnite x Call of Duty collaboration: Start date, expected content, and more

Rumors of a Fortnite x Call of Duty collaboration are on the rise (Image via Twitter/BurnnLeaks)

Since the collaboration is rumored to occur in December (2023), it will more than likely take place in Chapter 5 Season 1. With Epic Games pulling off larger-than-life collaborations at the start of every major phase of the storyline, this would be the perfect time to have a crossover with Call of Duty.

On that note, while there are wild expectations regarding the collaboration in terms of content, in all probability it will be limited to an Operator Skin. Having said that, it will be interesting to see which Operator makes it into the metaverse. With so many epic characters to choose from, it will be hard for anyone to decide.

Fans discussing the possible content that will be featured during the potential collaboration (Image via Reddit/FortniteLeaks)

Aside from an Outfit and cosmetics items to go along with it, there's always the possibility of having a weapon from the Call of Duty franchise being added to Fortnite. An iconic long-range weapon or perhaps a close-range one would suffice. There's also the scope to have a Creative 2.0 map dedicated to the collaboration. With the Unreal Editor for Fortnite up and running, the map would look amazing.

If by chance the collaboration is done on a grand scale, similar to when Spider-Man was introduced to the game, a location from Call of Duty may be imported. Given that the franchise stretches over a decade, there are many to choose from and add as a Named Location to the map. With all that being said, it will truly be an amazing moment if and when this collaboration comes to fruition.