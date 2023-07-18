What are Named Locations in Fortnite? Explained

The best way to describe Named Locations or POIs as they are called in Fortnite is to consider them as major points of interest on the map. Unlike Landmarks that have to be discovered in-game, Named Locations are labeled on the minimap. Even when not discovered, they appear as "???" on the mini-map, indicating that a major point of interest exists.

That said, when a Named Location is discovered for the first time, players are granted experience points as a reward. Over the course of the season, Named Locations often tend to remain unchanged. Nevertheless, there is always a possibility that they can be destroyed completely depending on the storyline. In Chapter 4 Season 3, there are 14 Named Locations or POIs that are present on the island.

Unlike Landmarks that contain limited loot, Named Locations tend to hold enough loot for entire Squads. Some even contain Vaults, and all of them have their own Capture Point. Securing these grants you valuable mid-tier loot during the early game. That said, some Named Locations are hot-drops, while others are much more calm and rarely see large-scale combat during the early game.

Complete list of all Named Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Named Locations in the Medieval Biome:

All Named Locations in the Medieval Biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are a total of three Named locations present within the Medieval Biome, they are:

Shattered Slabs

The Citadel

Breakwater Bay

Named Locations in the Grass Biome:

All Named Locations in the Grass Biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are a total of three Named locations present within the Grass Biome, they are:

Frenzy Fields

Slappy Shores

Named Locations in the Japanese Biome:

All Named Locations in the Japanese Biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are a total of three Named locations present within the Japanese Biome, they are:

Mega City

Steamy Springs

Kenjutsu Crossing

Knotty Nets

Named Locations in the Jungle Biome:

All Named Locations in the Jungle Biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are a total of three Named locations present within the Jungle Biome, they are:

Rumble Ruins

Creeky Compound

Shady Stilts

Named Locations in the Snow/Ice biome:

All Named Locations in the Snow/Ice biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are a total of three Named locations present within the Snow/Ice Biome, they are:

Brutal Bastion

Lonely Labs

What are the best Named Locations to visit in Chapter 4 Season 3?

All Named Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Those looking for a calm early game should consider visiting Named Locations such as Brutal Bastion, Knotty Nets, and Mega City. With the Jungle Biome puling most of the competition at the start of every match, these locations seldom see early-game combat. While there are a few expectations every now and then, for the most part, they are relatively safe areas.

Battle-hardened players looking to score some early-game eliminations should land at Named Locations such as Creeky Compound, Slappy Shores, and Shady Stilts. These areas are always hot-drop locations and are perfect for scoring some early-game eliminations. At times, they tend to be relatively quiet, but for the most part, combat breaks out as soon as players hit the ground.