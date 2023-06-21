What are Landmarks in Fortnite? Explained

The best way to describe Landmarks in Fortnite is to consider them as minor points of interest. Unlike the major POIs that are highlighted and have names on the minimap, Landmarks are not labeled in any such manner. They do not show up until and unless a player has physically come into range of the vicinity of the Landmark. That said, a small chunk of experience points can be earned when a Landmark is discovered.

Over the course of a season, Landmarks tend to mostly remain the same. This holds true even if major POI go through several iterations over the course of a few months. However, similar to POI, Landmarks can also be destroyed if there are certain changes that occur on the map. In Chapter 4 Season 3, there are over 40 Landmarks. They are spread out over the five different biomes that are present on the island: Jungle, Ice/Snow, Grass, Japanese, Medieval.

Similar to major POIs, Landmarks contain loot as well. In fact, some contain as much loot as some POIs. However, unlike POIs, they contain no Capture Points. That being said, no Vaults are located within the vicinity of Landmarks either. Nevertheless, charting a loot-route from one Landmark to another during the early-game is never a bad idea.

Complete list of all Landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Landmarks in the medieval biome:

All Landmarks in the medieval biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Coastal Battlement

Woodsy Ward

Feudal Fuel

Eastern Watch

Wardens' Watch

King's Launch

Royal Ruin

Mossy Monoliths

Western Watch

Forest Forge

Seaside Sentry

Rocky Docks

Landmarks in the grass biome

All Landmarks in the grass biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Shore Shack

Watery Watch

Meadow Mansion

Rowdy Acres

Hitches And Ditches

Beached Bit

Secluded Spire

Slap N' Gone

Landmarks in the Japanese biome:

All Landmarks in the Japanese biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Lotus Lookout

Sandy Circle

Whispering Waters

Luminous Lantern

Neon Bay Bridge

Burning Beacon

Sakura Circle

Coldwater Sanctuary

Timbercut Camp

Placid Pond

Windrush Ravine

Trickchaser's Jump

Wildwind Sanctuary

Bamboo Circle

Drift Ridge

Mesa's Reach

Fireglow Sanctuary

Restful Retreat

Cedar Circle

Windcatch Lake

Twilight Torch

Moment's Rest

Fallow Fuel

Marine Monoliths

Landmarks in the jungle biome

All Landmarks in the jungle biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Southern Ruin

The Apparatus

Sunswoon Lagoon

Hidden Temple

Kapok Cove

Mayday Meadow

Northern Ruin

Landmarks in the snow/ice biome

All Landmarks in the snow/ice biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Berg Barge

Beep N' Bounce

Crude Harbor

The Stone Tower

Frosty Firs

Mountain Monoliths

Aegis Temple

Frigid Frog

Stormy Spire

Icy Islets

Crackshot's Cabin

Crusty Crates

Frostbite Falls

Gusty Gorge

Mogul Home

The Hall Of Whispers

What are the best Landmarks to visit in Chapter 4 Season 3?

All Landmarks in Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Depending where on the island a player is, certain Landmarks can provide a lot of loot. For instance, in the Grass biome, Meadow Mansion, located next to Frenzy Fields, contains a lot of loot in the form of chests and ammo boxes, among other things. Coastal Battlement in the Medieval biome is another such example.

Other amazing Landmarks include places such as Crude Harbor, Aegis Temple, Crusty Crates, The Hall Of Whispers, Restful Retreat, and Lotus Lookout. As mentioned, while they do not contain as much loot as POIs, they can provide a decent amount of items to replenish the stockpile.

