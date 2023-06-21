What are Landmarks in Fortnite? Explained

The best way to describe Landmarks in Fortnite is to consider them as minor points of interest. Unlike the major POIs that are highlighted and have names on the minimap, Landmarks are not labeled in any such manner. They do not show up until and unless a player has physically come into range of the vicinity of the Landmark. That said, a small chunk of experience points can be earned when a Landmark is discovered.
Over the course of a season, Landmarks tend to mostly remain the same. This holds true even if major POI go through several iterations over the course of a few months. However, similar to POI, Landmarks can also be destroyed if there are certain changes that occur on the map. In Chapter 4 Season 3, there are over 40 Landmarks. They are spread out over the five different biomes that are present on the island: Jungle, Ice/Snow, Grass, Japanese, Medieval.
Similar to major POIs, Landmarks contain loot as well. In fact, some contain as much loot as some POIs. However, unlike POIs, they contain no Capture Points. That being said, no Vaults are located within the vicinity of Landmarks either. Nevertheless, charting a loot-route from one Landmark to another during the early-game is never a bad idea.
Complete list of all Landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3
Landmarks in the medieval biome:
- Coastal Battlement
- Woodsy Ward
- Feudal Fuel
- Eastern Watch
- Wardens' Watch
- King's Launch
- Royal Ruin
- Mossy Monoliths
- Western Watch
- Forest Forge
- Seaside Sentry
- Rocky Docks
Landmarks in the grass biome
- Shore Shack
- Watery Watch
- Meadow Mansion
- Rowdy Acres
- Hitches And Ditches
- Beached Bit
- Secluded Spire
- Slap N' Gone
Landmarks in the Japanese biome:
- Lotus Lookout
- Sandy Circle
- Whispering Waters
- Luminous Lantern
- Neon Bay Bridge
- Burning Beacon
- Sakura Circle
- Coldwater Sanctuary
- Timbercut Camp
- Placid Pond
- Windrush Ravine
- Trickchaser's Jump
- Wildwind Sanctuary
- Bamboo Circle
- Drift Ridge
- Mesa's Reach
- Fireglow Sanctuary
- Restful Retreat
- Cedar Circle
- Windcatch Lake
- Twilight Torch
- Moment's Rest
- Fallow Fuel
- Marine Monoliths
Landmarks in the jungle biome
- Southern Ruin
- The Apparatus
- Sunswoon Lagoon
- Hidden Temple
- Kapok Cove
- Mayday Meadow
- Northern Ruin
Landmarks in the snow/ice biome
- Berg Barge
- Beep N' Bounce
- Crude Harbor
- The Stone Tower
- Frosty Firs
- Mountain Monoliths
- Aegis Temple
- Frigid Frog
- Stormy Spire
- Icy Islets
- Crackshot's Cabin
- Crusty Crates
- Frostbite Falls
- Gusty Gorge
- Mogul Home
- The Hall Of Whispers
What are the best Landmarks to visit in Chapter 4 Season 3?
Depending where on the island a player is, certain Landmarks can provide a lot of loot. For instance, in the Grass biome, Meadow Mansion, located next to Frenzy Fields, contains a lot of loot in the form of chests and ammo boxes, among other things. Coastal Battlement in the Medieval biome is another such example.
Other amazing Landmarks include places such as Crude Harbor, Aegis Temple, Crusty Crates, The Hall Of Whispers, Restful Retreat, and Lotus Lookout. As mentioned, while they do not contain as much loot as POIs, they can provide a decent amount of items to replenish the stockpile.