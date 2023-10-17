Warzone 2 Vondead event in The Haunting: Release date and time, how to play, and more

Warzone 2 is witnessing its Halloween makeover, with a whole nighttime regime in Vondead, a spooky rendition of the game's popular battle royale map. With Season 6 Reloaded, a number of other Halloween Limited-time events, new cosmetics, and a whole array of changes have been added to the game along with Modern Warfare 2.

Gamers are also thrilled to look at some new cosmetics introduced with this update. Featuring an array of crossover with other titles, Season 6 Reloaded is undoubtedly packed to the brim with content.

In this article, players will find important details surrounding the event, ranging from when it begins, how players can queue up for it, and so on.

When does the Warzone 2 Vondead event in The Haunting go live?

Warzone 2's Vondead Event in The Haunting will go live on October 20, 2023 at 9 am PT. For an accurate reading as per your respective time zones, refer to the list below:

Pacific Time (PT): October 20, 2023, at 9 am

October 20, 2023, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): October 20, 2023, at 10 am

October 20, 2023, at 10 am Central Time (CT): October 20, 2023, at 11 am

October 20, 2023, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): October 20, 2023, at 12 pm

October 20, 2023, at 12 pm Brasília Time (BRT): October 20, 2023, at 1 pm

October 20, 2023, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 20, 2023, at 4 pm

October 20, 2023, at 4 pm Central European Time (CET): October 20, 2023, at 5 pm

October 20, 2023, at 5 pm Eastern European Time (EET): October 20, 2023, at 6 pm

October 20, 2023, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 20, 2023, at 7 pm

October 20, 2023, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): October 20, 2023, at 9:30 pm

October 20, 2023, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): October 21, 2023, at 12 am

October 21, 2023, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): October 21, 2023, at 1 am

October 21, 2023, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 21, 2023, at 2 am

October 21, 2023, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 21, 2023, at 4 am

How to play the Warzone 2 Vondead event in The Haunting

Call of Duty The Haunting event in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (Image via x.com/CallofDuty)

WZ2's popular map, Vondel, is struggling with an uncontrollable zombie outbreak, and its streets are now infested by the undead. With vehicles vandalized and the city turned upside-down, it is up to the valiant Operators to make a stand.

Call of Duty's official blog hints that several demonic entities will be spawning around set Demonic altars, bringing forth demon spawns from the depths of Hell. Popular Diablo 4 antagonist, The Butcher, is also set to appear as a boss, against whom players will have to face during the Vondead event.

While an official list of rewards has not been announced, the developers hint that the streets of Vondead hold some surprises for players, and it is up to them to find out what these are.

For more Warzone 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.