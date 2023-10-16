When does Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Reloaded go live? Release date and time for all regions

Warzone 2 and MW2 have seen an incredible rise in player count ever since the release of Season 6. The Season has introduced a range of attractive cosmetics for the game, collaborating with popular titles such as Diablo 4, Skeletor, and Alucard. Moreover, players can anticipate an influx of a range of Limited Time Modes (LTMs) during the game's Halloween event.

The spooky season is undoubtedly one of the best times for Call of Duty players. Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 are both set to receive their due mid-season Reloaded update soon. This will mark the release of all the Halloween-related content, including the new LTMs.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Reloaded: Start date and time across all regions

As per Call of Duty's official post on X (previously Twitter), both games will receive the update on October 17, 2023, marking the start of The Haunting event. The specific local times for this release across the world are as follows:

October 17, 9 am PT (US West Coast)

October 17, 11 am CT (Illinois)

October 17, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

October 17, 5 pm GMT (UK)

October 17, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

October 17, 7 pm MSK (Moscow)

October 17, 9:30 pm IST (India)

October 18, 12 am CST (China)

October 18, 1 am JST (Japan)

October 18, 2 am AEDT (Australia)

October 18, 4 am NZDT (New Zealand)

What to expect from Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Reloaded update?

The upcoming mid-season update will bring forth an array of fresh content that has been anticipated by fans since the Season's release. Not only will the Haunting update take over the grounds of Al Mazrah, but Vondel will also see a major makeover.

You can find the entire list of Halloween events for both WZ2 and Modern Warfare 2 below:

1) Operation Nightmare

Operation Nightmare will be hosted exclusively in Al Mazrah, where players will be tasked with finding a “Most Wanted” target through the undead-infested map.

2) Vondead

The city of Vondel will be taken over by a zombie outbreak orchestrated by a sorceress. As per recent news, players will have to face one of Diablo 4's most popular antagonists, The Butcher, in WZ2 and Modern Warfare 2.

3) Zombie Royale

Both Vondel and Al Mazrah will see the invasion of a zombie apocalypse as a Upon dying in this mode, you will turn into a zombie, and your goal will be to hinder other players from reaching their target. The last man standing wins the match.

