When does Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 end?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (WZ2) and Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) have achieved incredible success after the release of Season 6. With a new Battle Pass and DMZ challenges, players are having the time of their lives grinding the games. Ranked Play offers a more competitive experience for whoever is interested, with much higher stakes and even better rewards.

Despite all the fun the Call of Duty community is having in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, many players may be wondering when Season 6 will end for both games.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6: End date and time across all regions

According to information sourced from Call of Duty's latest post on X (previously Twitter) and the countdown timer on Season 6's Battle Pass in Warzone 2 and MW2, the season will end on December 5, 2023.

If there are no changes to the schedule, Season 6 of WZ2 and MW2 will end at the following times across regions:

December 5, 9 am PT (US West Coast)

December 5, 11 am CT (Illinois)

December 5, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

December 5, 5 pm GMT (UK)

December 5, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

December 5, 7 pm MSK (Moscow)

December 5, 9:30 pm IST (India)

December 6, 12 am CST (China)

December 6, 1 am JST (Japan)

December 6, 2 am AEDT (Australia)

December 6, 4 am NZDT (New Zealand)

When Modern Warfare 3 drops in its early release phase on November 10, 2023, those who play the game will earn Battle Pass XP for the Season 6 Battle Pass. Until the official release of the Season 1 Battle Pass for Warzone 2 x Modern Warfare 3, all XP earned will tally for the Season 6 Battle Pass.

What can we expect from Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3?

While information is quite limited, the official COD blog states that the first season of MW3 will introduce three new core maps. As fans progress to future seasons, newer maps, game modes, weapons, and a whole lot of Limited-Time Events (LTMs) will arrive in the title.

As for Warzone 2, which will also receive a season makeover, a new Battle Royale map, known as Los Almas, is confirmed to be in the works.

For more WZ2 and MW2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.