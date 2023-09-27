A new Season of Modern Warfare 2 has dawned on players, and the Call of Duty community is all bright-eyed and hyped, ready to experience a final season of competitive fun. Season 6 of MW2 is seeing numerous changes to its build, ranging from new weapon additions to new Halloween modes. It would be unfair to say that Activision has not put thorough thought behind the release of the new Season.

Cursed from the depths of Hell, Spawn is set to walk and reign terror over the battlefields of Modern Warfare 2. As we step into the upcoming Season, CoD gamers are ready to get their hands dirty in Ranked Play.

This article will detail all necessary information associated with Modern Warfare 2 RRanked Play changes, ensuring that players receive a comprehensive and effective brief on the same.

All weapon restrictions in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play in Season 6

As we enter a new Season for MW2, the following weapon restrictions have been implemented in Ranked Play to ensure a fair and balanced competitive setting. The patch notes highlight the following restrictions:

Assault Rifles

TR-76 Geist

SMGs

ISO 9mm

Melee

Dual Kamas

Below is a list of returning restrictions that have been implemented to the CDL Competitive Settings. These include the following weapons:

Assault Rifles

Tempus Razorback

FR Avancer

M13C

SMGs

ISO 45

Lachmann Shroud

Shotguns

MX Guardian

Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300

Melee Weapons

Tonfa

Pickaxe

Attachments

Corvus Torch Underbarrel

SR and Division changes

With a new Season dawning upon MW2, players will be receiving their due skill setback. This traditionally pushes players three tiers below where they finished. The patch notes furnish the following information:

All players from Bronze through Crimson I Players will be set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.

Players Crimson II and above will start Season 5 in Diamond I.

All Ranked Play rewards in Modern Warfare 2 Season 6

All Ranked Play Rewards in MW2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Activision does a great job at rewarding players for all their hard work and time spent grinding through the highest tiers of the game. Naturally, they offer both Win rewards and Skill Division rewards every Ranked season. Below is a detailed list of the same.

Win rewards

Five Wins will unlock "MWII Season 06 Competitor" Weapon Sticker

10 Wins will unlock Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint

25 Wins will unlock "Taking Out The Trash” Weapon Charm

50 Wins will unlock "1v1 Me" Large Weapon Decal

75 Wins will unlock "MWII Ranked Play Season 06" Loading Screen

100 Wins will unlock ’MWII Season 06 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

End of Season Division rewards

Every Season, players are also rewarded handsomely for reaching their highest attained Skill division during the Season.

Players will earn a Skill Division skin, which will be compatible with both male and female CDL operators on both factions. This will represent the highest Skill Division attained by the player. Once unlocked, these skins will be permanently available in a player's inventory.

Top 250 players will unlock the "Top 250 Competitor" Skin, provided they finish the Season in the Skill Division.

Players from Gold to Iridescent rank will earn their respective Rank skin with regard to their highest attained Skill Division.

Seasonal Division rewards update

Previously, those who climbed to Gold rank received a new Weapon Charm to commemorate the same. However, moving forward with Season 6, you will receive Seasonal Division Large Weapon Decals.

The Season 05 rewards for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play are as follows:

Top 250: "Season 06 Top 250" Large Weapon Decal, Emblem, and Calling Card

Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards.

Iridescent: "Season 06 Iridescent" Large Weapon Decal, Rank Emblem, and Calling Card

Crimson: "Season 06 Crimson" Large Weapon Decal and Rank Emblem

Diamond: "Season 06 Diamond" Large Weapon Decal and Rank Emblem

Platinum: "Season 06 Platinum" Large Weapon Decal and Rank Emblem

Gold: "Season 06 Gold" Large Weapon Decal and Rank Emblem

Silver: Rank Emblem

Bronze: Rank Emblem

The player who attains the #1 spot on the Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play leaderboards will further receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.

