Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 early patch notes: New maps, The Haunting special events and more

The early patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 are officially here, and we have everything that we need to know about the final phase of CoD's current iteration. The franchise is all set to celebrate Halloween with the fan-favorite The Haunting events. From four new maps to two new Halloween-themed events, the upcoming season is expected to be a blast. Furthermore, there will be limited-time The Haunting maps in the multiplayer version of the game as well.

Read on the learn about Modern Warfare 2 Season 6's early patch notes in detail.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 early patch notes

Four new Maps at Launch in Modern Warfare 2: Two Core, Two Gunfight

Season 06 expands the Multiplayer map rotation with four maps: La Casa (Core), Koro Village (Core), King (Gunfight), and Fight (Gunfight). This mix of new and classic environments has something for everyone, whether you’re a tactical mastermind or a true blood run-and-gunner.

La Casa (Core, Launch)

La Casa (Image via Activision)

Deploy to the center of paradise in Las Almas, Mexico, in a brand-new map from Infinity Ward. Far from prying eyes and surrounded by high walls, this luxurious estate features a dual-wing layout with living quarters in the east and a massive dining room and offices in the west in Modern Warfare 2.

A bridge connecting the two wings looks over the roundabout entrance to the north and the pond to the south, next to a palapa for relief from the sun. Expect crossfire between the separate wings of the estate, and when the action get really hot, dive into the pool and ambush the next enemy who passes by.

Koro Village (Core, Launch)

Koro Village (image via Activision)

Wind back the clock to 2005 when the Multiplayer map “Toujane” launched with Call of Duty® 2. If you’ve been playing the series long enough to be familiar with that desert town, you’ll recognize the layout of Koro Village, though you might want to bring along some warmer clothes for the new wintry location in Modern Warfare 2.

Tromp through the snow and fight out on the streets or move from building to building, clearing out the opposition. Watch for the yellow ladders offering access to the rooftops, where makeshift ramps connect buildings for easy travel. Use the vantage point to target enemies below and watch your back against intruders looking to claim the upper level for themselves.

King (Gunfight, Launch)

King (Image via Activision)

The fan-favorite Gunfight map that debuted in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® (2019) returns in Season 06. Though the warehouse holding the practice range has since become tagged up and overgrown, veterans of King will be right at home with its layout. Book it up over the central deck, funnel into one of the side containers, or try for an early elimination by firing from behind the shooting target walls. In this symmetrical classic, it all comes down to speed and tactics.

Fight (Gunfight, Launch)

Fight (Image via Activision)

The new Fight map offers a different kind of firing-range experience as Operators move through various shoot houses that feature extreme close-quarters engagements. Use shoot houses three and four to get above your enemies and use one and two to fight them on the ground up close. There’s some room for midrange engagements on the outside, but on this small map, the time to engagement is minimal, so be quick on the draw.

The Haunting: Two Map Reskins in Modern Warfare 2 (Mid-Season)

Starting with the mid-season update, you’ll find the Halloween spirit alive and well with two map updates: El Asilo celebrates Día de Muertos, while Embassy becomes the site of a devastating zombie attack in Modern Warfare 2.

El Asilo (Image via Activision)

El Asilo: Larger-than-life calaveras stand outside the asylum, looking over the festivities of Día de Muertos. Other painted and neon skulls decorate the landscape alongside marigolds, candles, and altars that honor lost loved ones.

Embassy (image via Activision)

Embassy: Diplomacy has broken down: Conduct an evening operation on Embassy following a gruesome zombie attack. The message “Send Help” hangs suspended from the rooftop, but it’s far too late…the zombie attack has already come and gone, leaving structural havoc and corporeal damage in its wake.

A Haunting Twist on Classic Modes in Modern Warfare 2 (Mid-Season)

Classic modes with Haunting twist (Image via Activision)

Along with changes to maps, the mid-season update is also bringing Halloween twists to a select number of modes. While the overall objectives may be the same, try not to get scared out of your wits while completing them in Modern Warfare 2.

Haunting Domination (Mid-Season): Own all the control points on the map as usual. However, in this version of Domination, expect a Scarecrow to act as a marker for each flag.

Haunting Kill Confirmed/Grind (Mid-Season): Instead of Dog Tags, collect skulls in Grind and Kill Confirmed.

Haunting Drop Zone Drop Scares (Mid-Season): Capture and hold the Drop Zone to earn points for your team but take care while opening any crates . . . who knows what might jump out at you!

Haunting Infected (Mid-Season): Zombies swarm to Infected. Players who become infected will appear as The Haunting–themed Zombies.

GENERAL OVERVIEW

Gear up with new weapons. There’s no horror too great when you’ve got these weapons in hand. Take on enemies with a new Assault Rifle, SMG, a Melee weapon, and a Chainsaw last used on Phobos…

There’s no horror too great when you’ve got these weapons in hand. Take on enemies with a new Assault Rifle, SMG, a Melee weapon, and a Chainsaw last used on Phobos… BlackCell introduces V4L3RIA. The latest in robotics is ready for deployment as V4L3RIA arrives to lead the BlackCell offering, along with her Tactical Pet named Megabyte.

The latest in robotics is ready for deployment as V4L3RIA arrives to lead the BlackCell offering, along with her Tactical Pet named Megabyte. Spawn headlines the Battle Pass. The multiple forms of antihero Spawn headline the Season 06 Battle Pass, featuring additional Spawn Operator Skins alongside other monsters and maniacs arriving straight from the underworld.

The multiple forms of antihero Spawn headline the Season 06 Battle Pass, featuring additional Spawn Operator Skins alongside other monsters and maniacs arriving straight from the underworld. Open the Gates of Hell. The Gates of Hell have sprung open to reveal... the first glimpse of Season 06’s Halloween-themed Bundles and Operators!

The Haunting: Soul Capture Event in Modern Warfare 2 (Mid-Season)

Soul Capture (Image via Activision)

Available across Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, the Soul Capture Event is an enhanced and fear-inducing variation on the popular Trophy Hunt Event from Season 03. Available across all game modes, any time a player is eliminated, they leave a Soul behind. Collect these Souls, which are automatically added to your total in all game modes (meaning there’s no need to visit a Buy Station in Call of Duty: Warzone or DMZ this time), and trade them for items shown in the Events Tab.

Increase the number of Souls you capture by facing off against a variety of monsters lurking across Call of Duty: Warzone’s maps. Redeem enough items, and you’ll unlock some impressively themed items for your efforts.

The Haunting: Daily Login Rewards in Modern Warfare 2 (Mid-Season)

The Haunting Daily login rewards (Image via Activision)

As the creeping terror contained within The Haunting infiltrates Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, expect to receive a variety of free, limited-time cosmetic items simply by logging into the game as The Haunting progresses.

For more information regarding Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 6, follow Sporrtskeeda's Call of Duty section.