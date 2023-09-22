All Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play rewards in Season 6: How to get, challenges, and more

With the latest Season 6 for Modern Warfare 2 around the corner, it is natural for Ranked Play grinders to ponder their rewards in the upcoming Season. Modern Warfare 2 is ready to host its battlefields, ensuring that every minute spent grinding is worth it for the gamers. A whole range of camos, cosmetics, and weapon charms have been added.

But the icing on the cake with these rewards is the addition of four new maps within the game. Furthermore, El Asilo and Embassy have received their due Halloween reskins, featuring Día de Muertos in the former and a ruthless zombie attack in the latter.

Activision has laid out a great line-up of rewards for its tightly knit Ranked Play grinders playing MW2. Our article will provide a detailed brief on all of these rewards and how to obtain them within the game.

All Multiplayer Ranked Play rewards in Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 and how to get them

For the upcoming Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2, set to release on September 27, 2023, players will receive the following rewards upon completion of the attached challenges:

5 Wins: ’MWII Season 06 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

’MWII Season 06 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: 'Taking Out The Trash” Weapon Charm

'Taking Out The Trash” Weapon Charm 50 Wins: '1v1 Me’ Large Weapon Decal

'1v1 Me’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ’MWII Ranked Play Season 06’ Loading Screen

’MWII Ranked Play Season 06’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ’MWII Season 06 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

Note that the above-mentioned rewards will only be available to those who complete the associated challenges in MW2's multiplayer Ranked Play mode.

Apart from these challenges, those who obtain Gold rank through the Top 250 can expect to unlock 'Large Weapon Decals' in the game. According to the patch notes, players will earn these based on their highest placement. The top 250 must finish in the Top 250 in order to claim these rewards. A one-time highest rank, which later stagnates, will not qualify for the same.

Furthermore, those who persist in retaining their position as Number 1 within the game's Top 250 leaderboard will be rewarded with a unique Calling Card and an Emblem.

This covers every aspect associated with Multiplayer Ranked Play in Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2. In contrast to previous Seasons, players have a whole lot more in store for them with the upcoming update. With new haunting features and a whole array of fresh cosmetics coming into the game, Season 6 is brimming with content, and fans have resonated with nothing but excitement over the early patch release.

For more Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.